The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Pro-Trump groups, including pro-Israel Christians mark Trump loss in rally

A small pro-Israel Christian group also attended, blowing a shofar and wearing tallit.

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 12, 2020 19:45
A man blows a shofar as supporters of US President Donald Trump rally to protest the results of the election in front of Supreme Court building, in Washington, US, December 12, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS)
A man blows a shofar as supporters of US President Donald Trump rally to protest the results of the election in front of Supreme Court building, in Washington, US, December 12, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Conservative groups alleging without evidence that President-elect Joe Biden stole the US election gathered for protests on Saturday, including one in Washington featuring President Donald Trump's recently pardoned former national security adviser.
Organizers Stop The Steal, linked to pro-Trump operative Roger Stone, and church groups urged supporters to participate in "Jericho Marches" and prayer rallies.
The protests were planned in Washington and in the capitals of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada and Arizona, where Trump's campaign has questioned vote counts.
More than 50 federal and state court rulings have upheld Biden’s victory over Trump. The US Supreme Court on Friday rejected a long-shot lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by Trump seeking to throw out voting results in four states.
"Whatever the ruling was yesterday … everybody take a deep deep breath,” Retired Army General Mike Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser, told protesters in front of the Supreme Court, referring to the court’s refUSal to hear the Texas case.
Flynn who twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about contacts with the former Russian ambassador, spoke in his first public address since Trump pardoned him on Nov. 24.
“My charge to you is to go back to where you are from” and make demands, Flynn told the small crowd, without being more specific. The US Constitution is "not about collective liberty it is about individual liberties, and they designed it that way," Flynn said.
Trump has refUSed to concede defeat, alleging without evidence that he was denied victory by massive fraud. Trump said on Twitter he was not informed earlier about the protest, "but I'll be seeing them!"
PROUD BOYS
Hundreds of Trump's supporters carrying flags and signs made their way in small knots toward Congress and the Supreme Court through Washington's city center, which was shut off to traffic by police vehicles and dump trucks.
Few wore masks, despite soaring COVID-19 deaths and cases, defying a mayoral directive for them to be worn outside.
About 200 "Proud Boys," a violent far right group, joined the march near the Trump Hotel. Many wore combat fatigues, ballistic vests, and carried helmets.
A truck-pulled trailer flew Trump 2020 flags and a sign reading "Trump Unity," while blaring the country song "God Bless the USA."
Some Washington protesters echoed far right conspiracy theories about the election.
"It’s clear the election has been stolen," said Mark Paul Jones, of Delaware Water Gap, Pennsylvania, who sported a tricorner Revolutionary War hat as he walked toward the Supreme Court with his wife.
Trump “is being railroaded out of office,” he said, adding that Biden won with the collaboration of the Supreme Court, the FBI, Department of Justice and the CIA. The Supreme Court "didn’t even take the time to hear the case," Jones said.
Eddy Miller of Philadelphia, who was selling Trump campaign T-shirts, said he was sure “there was fraud despite what I see on the news” about court rulings striking down fraud allegations.
Lori Hood, who traveled from Denver with her sons, Adrian, 23, and Colten, 11, carried a sign reading “We love you Supreme Court but we won’t tolerate lawlessness.” Adrian, wearing a US flag around his shoulders, said courts in Georgia, Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania had illegally substituted their power for those of state legislatures that should appoint pro-Trump electors.
Asked why he believed there was fraud when the courts found none, he said, “It’s what I see with my eyes.”
BATTLE OF JERICHO
Some protesters referenced the Biblical miracle of the battle of Jericho, in which the walls of the city crumbled after soldiers and priests blowing horns marched around it.
Ron Hazard of Morristown, New Jersey, was one of five people who stopped at the JUStice Department to blow shofars to bring down "the spiritual" walls “of corruption.”
“We believe what is going on in this county is an important thing. It’s a balance between biblical values and anti-biblical values,” he said.
His small group, including one member who wore a Jewish prayer shawl known as a tallit, are Christians “who love the Jewish people. We love Israel,” he said.
An anti-Trump group called a rally near the White House, raising the potential for clashes.


Tags white house shofar Donald Trump Proud Boys
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo No more delays: Israel needs a police chief now - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
An ex-chief of staff isn't always the answer to Israel's problems By YAAKOV KATZ
A surreal week: Beitar, Abu Dhabi, Iran and aliens By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Women need to take on leadership roles in Israel By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Gideon Sa’ar and another referendum on Netanyahu - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
5 Could stevia be bad for your health? New study raises red flag
WHY IS sugar addictive?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by