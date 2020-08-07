Rep. Jamaal Bowman to New York newspaper: 'I'm not pro-Israel'

Democratic Representative Jamaal Bowman, who recently won former representative Eliot Engel's congressional seat, told City&State New York about how his views on US-Israel relations and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict differ from his predecessor.
In the interview with City&State New York, the newly elected representative also discussed his views about poverty and inequality at a time his country is experiencing one of its worst economic crises in years.
"One stark contrast between myself and Congressman Engel is I've been critical of occupation, annexation and detaining Palestinian children – where Congressman Engel has not. And it doesn't mean that, you know, I'm not pro-Israel," Bowman told City&State New York.However, Bowman added that he is "in full support of Israel," but is "also in full support of the human rights of the Palestinian people." During his campaign, Bowman garnered endorsements from Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Bernie Sanders, both of whom have been openly critical of Israel.Engel, Bowman's predecessor, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and was an outspoken Israel advocate.
