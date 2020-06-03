The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Rep. Steve King defeated by primary challenger Randy Feenstra

"Steve King does not represent the Republican Party and it's time for him to leave Congress," Matt Brooks, Executive Director of the Republican Jewish Coalition said.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
JUNE 3, 2020 08:25
Republican Rep. Steve King (R-IA) speaks during a town hall in Primghar, Iowa, U.S., January 26, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/KC MCGINNIS)
Republican Rep. Steve King (R-IA) speaks during a town hall in Primghar, Iowa, U.S., January 26, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KC MCGINNIS)
WASHINGTON - Rep. Steve King (R-IA), a nine-term Congressman with a long history of inflammatory comments, was defeated on Tuesday by State Senator Randy Feenstra in Iowa's 4th district primary. The New York Times had called the race after 95% of the ballots were reported, with King trailing by a wide margin.
Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy, announced last year that King "will not be serving on committees in this Congress," after he told a New York Times reporter that he wondered why the term "white supremacist" had become offensive.
The RJC endorsed Feenstra last month. "Rep. Steve King's record includes inflammatory rhetoric condoning white supremacists and antisemites. He has also met with and endorsed extremist foreign leaders," the organization said in a press release, emphasizing that RJC "has not endorsed King, contributed to him, or hosted events with him in many years."
"Steve King does not represent the Republican Party and it's time for him to leave Congress," Matt Brooks, Executive Director of RJC, said on Tuesday night, as results indicated King's defeat. "We are happy that Randy Feenstra, a strong conservative and a friend of Israel, will be our party's candidate for Congress in Iowa's 4th district seat this year," he added.
"The RJC PAC endorsed Randy and raised over $40,000 for him because we believe in him. We expect him to win in November and we look forward to welcoming Randy to Washington, DC next January," Brooks' statement reads.


