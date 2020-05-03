The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Roger Stone's assoc. evidently sought damaging info on Clinton from Israel

On August 12, the interlocutor tells Stone, “Roger, hello from Jerusalem. Any progress? He is going to be defeated unless we intervene.”

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA  
MAY 3, 2020 18:35
Roger Stone, longtime political ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, flashes a victory gesture as he departs following a status conference in the criminal case against him brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., February 1, 2019. (photo credit: JIM BOURG / REUTERS)
Roger Stone, longtime political ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, flashes a victory gesture as he departs following a status conference in the criminal case against him brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., February 1, 2019.
(photo credit: JIM BOURG / REUTERS)
WASHINGTON - A 2018 search warrant showed Republican political operative Roger Stone conferring with associates about information, purportedly from Israel, that would damage the presidential candidacy of President Hillary Clinton.
The FBI warrant, whose references to Israel were first reported by Politico, show Stone and an unnamed interlocutor discussing conversations with top officials of a foreign country that appeared to possess information that could damage Clinton.
The country’s name is redacted, but contextually it appears to be Israel. At one point, the interlocutor, whose name is also redacted, sends Stone greetings from Jerusalem. On another occasion, the interlocutor reports consulting in Rome with the prime minister of a foreign country. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was reportedly in Rome at the same time.
Finally, in August 20, 2016, Jerome Corsi, a conservative political operative, tells Stone he would like to discuss “what if anything Israel plans to do in Oct.”
The warrant, which a judge approved in May, 2018, sought access to Stone’s Google accounts and was among dozens of warrants unsealed last week at the request of a number of major media outlets. Stone was convicted last year of lying to congressional investigators looking into Russian interference in the 2016 election. He is due to start his prison sentence of more than three years next month.
It’s not clear on which platform the cited conversations took place, although the warrant request notes that an earlier warrant allowed the searching of Stone’s private conversations on Twitter.
Politico reports that the unnamed interlocutor, whose name was redacted from the released warrant, is likely Ted Malloch, a financier who campaigned for Trump and who has ties to the far right. The interlocutor repeatedly frets that Trump will lose the election unless damaging intelligence against Clinton is uncovered and wants the Trump campaign to give the foreign country the nod to release information that would damage Clinton.
In June, 2016, the unnamed interlocutor reports to Stone about efforts to arrange a meeting in New York between Trump and a cabinet minister without portfolio of a redacted country who handles defense and foreign affairs. It’s not clear that the meeting happened, but the minister, through the unnamed interlocutor, sends Stone “greetings from the PM.” The FBI agent who filed the request for the warrant says this refers to the prime minister.
Tzachi Hanegbi, a close associate of Netanyahu who held a job of that description at the time, was in the United States on the same dates, Haaretz reported. Hanegbi denied to Haaretz any communication with Stone or his associates.
On June 28, the same interlocutor tells Stone, “RETURNING TO DC AFTER URGENT CONSULTATIONS WITH PM IN ROME. MUST MEET WITH YOU WED. EVE AND WITH DJ TRUMP THURSDAY IN NYC.”
The Israeli financial daily Globes reports that Netanyahu in Rome at that time. Netanyahu’s office has categorically denied to Globes that he had conversations with Stone or Stone’s associates.
The interlocutor continues to seek through Stone a meeting with Trump. On July 8, the interlocutor writes: “Hi Roger. Have you rescheduled the meeting with DJT? The PM is putting pressure for a quick decision. Thank you for all your help!”
On August 9, the interlocutor tells Stone, “Roger — As per PM we have one last shot before moving on. Can you deliver? History will not forgive us. TRUMP IN FREE FALL. OCTOBER SURPRISE COMING!”
On August 12, the interlocutor tells Stone, “Roger, hello from Jerusalem. Any progress? He is going to be defeated unless we intervene.”
Corsi’s question to Stone about “what if anything Israel plans to do” came just over a week later.


Tags Israel Hillary Clinton Donald Trump Tzachi Hanegbi election interference 2020 United States elections Roger Stone
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Respect the court By JPOST EDITORIAL
What type of Middle East will the IDF meet after COVID-19? By YAAKOV KATZ
Coronavirus has turned our attention away from other major stories By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Coping with Remembrance Day, comparing the day before, the day after By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Israel is a country, not a concept - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
3 When will Disney World and Disneyland reopen?
WALT DISNEY’S Disneyland in Anaheim, California, has been closed due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus.
4 NYC Mayor de Blasio criticized for tweet calling out 'Jewish community'
MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO. A long and rich history with the Orthodox Jewish community.
5 In first, system to destroy COVID-19 used in Israeli hospital rooms
Mayanei Hayeshua Medical team treat a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the coronavirus unit, in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak, Israel, April 13, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by