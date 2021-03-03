Ronny Jackson suspected of 'inappropriate conduct' as White House doctor

Democrats are "using this report to repeat and rehash untrue attacks on my integrity," Jacksons said in response to the report.

He was reported to be abusive towards those who worked for him and even sexually harrassed them.

Jackson was a heavy drinker, according to CNN's outline of the report, and would speak sexually to his workers. He was accused of extreme bullying and humiliation of said employees.

Jackson cared for former US President Donald Trump when it came to procedural medical examinations

Jackson is an active-duty rear admiral in the Navy who has served for the last three administrations as a White House physician. In 2018, he replaced Veteran Affairs Secretary Dr. David Shulkin , a Jewish politician involved in a handful of scandals.

Ronny Jackson, a Republican congress member from Texas, took part in "inappropriate conduct" when he was the head White House physician, according to NBC News, citing a Pentagon inspector report.