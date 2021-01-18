The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Rumors swirl about Ivanka Trump weighing US Senate run

Her Instagram feed has recently featured stories touting President Trump’s achievements, illustrated by pictures and text detailing in her own role in the White House.

By HANNAH BROWN  
JANUARY 18, 2021 11:51
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump at the White House in 2017. (photo credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS / REUTERS)
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump at the White House in 2017.
(photo credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS / REUTERS)
The chairman of the Republican Party in Florida says rumors of Ivanka Trump challenging US Senator Marco Rubio for his seat in 2022 are “just noise,” but they continue to swirl around the First Daughter.
Florida GOP chair Joe Gruters told Orlando Weekly in late December, “We have a great governor. We have a great US senator. I would expect both of those individuals to run for re-election and to win their respective primaries.”
But Gruters did acknowledge that, “The Trump brand and Trump family is probably the strongest brand that's ever existed within the base of the party. My guess is they could almost run for anything in the whole country and be successful within the primary.” 
Whether that means that Trump will actually run is another story and one that she has not commented on. But she and her husband, Jared Kushner, both of whom are advisors to President Donald Trump, recently bought property in the Indian Creek Village enclave along Miami’s Biscayne Bay from pop star Julio Iglesias for over $30 million, according to the New York Post. If the family were to relocate there after leaving Washington DC, where they have been living during the Trump presidency, she would be able to meet the residency requirements for running for US Senate in Florida.
The neighborhood has been nicknamed the “Billionaire Bunker”  due to its wealthy residents, who include billionaire investor Carl Icahn and supermodel Adriana Lima.
Trump adviser Jason Miller was quoted in Slate on Sunday saying, “Ivanka only got into politics to help her father and help his agenda but what’s now clear is that Ivanka is a political powerhouse in her own right.” Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon has been talking up her potential as a candidate and recently said on his podcast that, “The second most fire breathing populist in the White House was Ivanka Trump.” Bannon has changed his tune quite dramatically from statements he made early during the Trump presidency in which he called Ivanka, “dumb as a brick” in a quote from Michael Wolff’s 2018 bestseller, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House. 
Politico wrote that “one person in contact with the president” said that Kushner is working to “protect and promote” his wife’s political career and reported that two sources, including a top GOP fundraiser, said that Republican donor Tom Barrack was trying to drum up solid financial support for an Ivanka Trump US Senate candidacy. 
Her Instagram feed has recently featured stories touting President Trump’s achievements, illustrated by pictures and text detailing in her own role in the White House. Her most recent tweets spotlight a job-training program launched by the president and show her visiting job-training sites. 
 
But another recent tweet, now deleted, has garnered more attention: The one she posted on January 6 as rioters were overrunning the Capitol during the Senate vote to certify the electoral college results, in which she called for an end to the violence but addressed those invading the building as “American Patriots.”


