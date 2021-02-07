Schumer: Trump impeachment trial will not occur over Shabbat

The request was filed by David Schoen, one of Trump's lead defense lawyers who is an observant Jew and keeps Shabbat

In a letter obtained by the Times, Schoen had requested that the trial be suspended if it is not finished before sundown on Friday, when Shabbat comes in — giving the specific time of 5:24 p.m.

“I apologize for the inconvenience my request that impeachment proceedings not be conducted during the Jewish Sabbath undoubtedly will cause other people involved in the proceedings,” Schoen said in the letter, which was sent to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate President Pro Tempore Patrick J. Leahy. “The practices and prohibitions are mandatory for me, however; so, respectfully, I have no choice but to make this request.”

Following the request, Schumer, who is also Jewish, has promised to accommodate the lawyer and ensure he will be able to keep Shabbat, the senator's spokesperson said in a statement Saturday night.

“We respect their request and of course will accommodate it,” said the spokesman, Justin Goodman. “Conversations with the relevant parties about the structure of the trial continue.”

The details of this have yet to be clarified, however, and Schoen told the Times that he has yet to hear anything regarding the trial's schedule or how much time each side would be allotted to present their arguments.

This is not the first time issues of Shabbat observance have come up at an impeachment trial. In 1999, during the impeachment trial of Bill Clinton, then-Connecticut senator and Orthodox Jew Joe Lieberman did not break Shabbat by getting in a car, and instead walked four miles to Capitol Hill. Lieberman had also refrained from ever campaigning or taking part in any political activity over Shabbat, with the exception of attending Senate sessions to vote if needed, but he never traveled by car or rode in elevators.