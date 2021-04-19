The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Senate Democrats seek oversight of F-35 sales

US senators Dianne Feinstein and Bob Menendez introduced a bill requiring the president to certify that F-35 sales to other countries will not "undermine Israel’s qualitative military edge"

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
APRIL 19, 2021 10:58
US PRESIDENT Joe Biden signs an executive order as Vice President Kamala Harris watches, at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 25. (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
US President Joe Biden announced last week that he would proceed with a Trump-era $23 billion arms sale of F-35 aircraft to the UAE. But on Friday, two Senate Democrats introduced a bill “to reassert Congressional oversight over the sale of sophisticated and mission-critical American military systems.”
US senators Dianne Feinstein (D-California) and Bob Menendez (D-New Jersey) announced the Secure F-35 Exports Act of 2021, saying it “ensures that any such sale will not proceed to the delivery of aircraft unless and until the President can make detailed certifications to Congress that the United States’ aircraft technology and Israel’s security are fully protected.”
The bill requires that the president provides to Congress a full assessment of the risks before any sale of F-35 “to countries that are not NATO members or Israel, Australia, Japan, South Korea or New Zealand," the assessment "including to the critical military and technological military advantage such aircraft provide to the United States Armed Forces.”
It also requires that the president certify “before the provision of F-35 aircraft to a Middle Eastern country other than Israel” that such sale will not compromise or undermine Israel’s qualitative military edge. “Strong assurances have been made that these aircraft will not be used in activities or operations inimical to the security of Israel, or to the foreign policy and national security interests of the United States,” the bill reads. A different article requires that “the recipient country has not committed or enabled human rights violations.”

“Congress has an obligation to uphold US policy and ensure that weapons sales to foreign governments don’t undermine Israel’s military edge. Our bill achieves that goal by restricting sales of the F-35 – our most sophisticated aircraft – until the administration certifies to Congress that the sale complies with that objective,” Sen. Feinstein said in a statement. “I’m proud to join Sen. Menendez in introducing this bill to solidify Congress’ role in overseeing arms sales.”
Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said: “I remain concerned with the implications of a sale of our most advanced fighter jet given numerous outstanding, unanswered questions about the implications of this sale for US national security, our technology interests, and implications for regional stability including the legal parameters of Israel’s qualitative military edge.
“If the Administration has decided to proceed with this Trump-era deal," he said, "then we must enact protections to ensure the incredibly sensitive technology of these aircraft is not compromised by powers hostile to the United States, including making sure the UAE pulls back from its burgeoning relationship with China and other US competitors.”


