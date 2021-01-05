The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Settler leader urges Georgian Christians vote Republican in Senate race

Dagan, along with others on the Israeli Right, have kept a close eye on the Senate race, particularly in light of US President-elect Joe Biden's known opposition to West Bank settlements.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JANUARY 5, 2021 13:31
(photo credit: SAMARIA REGIONAL COUNCIL)
Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan weighed in on Tuesday's fateful Georgian runoff race for two senate seats that will determine which party has a majority in Washington's upper legislative body.
In a special video message distributed to Christian voters, he urged them to support Israel, the Land of the Bible, by voting for the two Republican candidates, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.
"The upcoming runoff in Georgia is very important for the future of the United States of America, but also to Israel," Dagan said. "It will determine who will control the Senate and the character of decisions that will be made."
"I ask of you - when you come to vote - please keep in mind who of the candidates follows the values of the Bible? Who will keep the biblical morals and work to preserve them?" he said.
"We here, in the Bible Land, are watching closely after this tight race. Every vote counts. We pray and hope that these values will prevail," Dagan said.
He urged Georgian residents "to vote for the right candidates, those who have biblical values and will stand by them. I ask you – vote for Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue for the US Senate."
Dagan, along with others on the Israeli Right, have kept a close eye on the Senate race, particularly in light of US President-elect Joe Biden's known opposition to West Bank settlements and his support of a two-state resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the pre-1967 lines.
In the past, Congress has often been more supportive of the settlements, acting to curb tougher stances against them taken by the White House and the State Department under pre-Trump administrations.
The Israeli Right is hopeful that a Loeffler and Perdue win over Democratic incumbents Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff would allow Congress to play that same role with Biden as well.
Democrats have only a slim majority over the House of Representatives, so if the Republican Senate contenders win in Georgia, it will give that party an edge on attempts to control Biden's agenda.


