The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Six US mayors urge Congress to block Trump federal deployment

The tactics, condemned by Democrats as federal overreach, have fueled a new wave of protests following demonstrations sparked by the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

By REUTERS  
JULY 28, 2020 02:03
Portland's Mayor Ted Wheeler listens to a member of the public during a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, US, July 22, 2020. (photo credit: CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS)
Portland's Mayor Ted Wheeler listens to a member of the public during a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, US, July 22, 2020.
(photo credit: CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS)
Six US mayors on Monday called on Congress to halt President Donald Trump's deployment of federal forces to their cities, saying their presence has escalated tensions at anti-racism protests spreading across the country.
Federal agents dispatched to Portland, Oregon, have drawn national attention for whisking away demonstrators in unnmarked cars, beating a US Navy veteran and tear-gassing activist mothers and the city's Democratic mayor.
The tactics, condemned by Democrats as federal overreach, have fueled a new wave of protests following demonstrations sparked by the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.
Trump, a Republican, has pointed to national unrest, including the toppling of statues, as reasons for the federal deployments in a "law and order" campaign as he seeks re-election on Nov. 3.
The Department of Homeland Security says its agents are in Portland and other cities to protect government property from "violent anarchists."
Democratic mayors said the federal interventions, without the consent of local officials, were illegal.
"We call on Congress to pass legislation to make clear that these actions are unlawful and repugnant," the mayors of Portland, Chicago; Seattle; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Kansas City, Missouri; and Washington, D.C., wrote in a letter to the leaders of both parties in the Senate and House of Representatives.
WEEKEND SURGE
The appeal followed a surge in Black Lives Matter protests over the weekend with an escalation in violence and the appearance of white supremacists and an armed Black militia.
A person was shot dead at an Austin, Texas, protest on Saturday and two people were shot at a Sunday demonstration in Aurora, Colorado.
In Seattle, police declared a riot and arrested 45 people during a protest over the deployment of federal agents to Portland and a standby force to Seattle. Protesters in Los Angeles clashed with officers in front of the city’s federal courthouse downtown.
Weekend violence in downtown Richmond was instigated by white supremacists posing as Black Lives Matter protesters, police said. A Black militia group marched through Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed by police who burst into her apartment.
After violence in Oakland, California, during a protest on Sunday, Mayor Libby Schaaf condemned "agitators" for vandalizing the downtown and giving Trump the "images he wants" to justify sending federal agents into U.S. cities.
The U.S. Marshals Service on Monday tweeted it was lining up 100 personnel to send to Oregon to either relieve or supplement officers already in the state for the federal agency's "civil unrest mission."


Tags mayor Donald Trump Democrats Portland, Oregon Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE)
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Wanted: Leadership By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef New TV show The New Moroccans tackles old issues in Israeli society By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Is Netanyahu heading for elections? By JEFF BARAK
Amotz Asa-El Cold War with China does not involve Israel – best keep it that way By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Nimrod Goren The Eastern Mediterranean is a new diplomatic arena for Israel By NIMROD GOREN

Most Read

1 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
2 Israeli doctor reinfected with coronavirus 3 months after recovering
MAGEN DAVID ADOM workers, wearing protective clothing, bring a patient to the coronavirus unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan this week.
3 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
4 Coronavirus: Is it an act of God?
A Jewish Magen David Adom volunteer stands next to a Muslim MDA volunteer.
5 Netherlands admits to paying terrorists who killed 17-year-old Israeli
Rina Shnerb, 17, was killed by an improvised explosive device in the West Bank, August 23 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by