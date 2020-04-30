The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Some Jewish women wonder whether Joe Biden deserves their support

'The problem for the Biden campaign is not that women are uplifting these increasingly well-sourced allegations, the problem is that Biden may have committed sexual assault'

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA  
APRIL 30, 2020 06:33
US Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the annual lighting of the National Hanukkah Menorah on the Ellipse in Washington (photo credit: REUTERS)
US Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the annual lighting of the National Hanukkah Menorah on the Ellipse in Washington
(photo credit: REUTERS)
WASHINGTON (JTA) — Monday was supposed to have been a good news day for Joe Biden: The venerable New York congresswoman Nita Lowey convened hundreds of women on a phone call to launch a new group, Jewish Women for Joe.
The timing, though, was not auspicious. The same day, Business Insider published the first on-the-record corroboration of a sexual assault claim leveled in March by Tara Reade, an aide to Biden in 1992-93. 
That landed like a bombshell for the feminists and others who hope to oust President Donald Trump in November.
“This is the most persuasive corroborating evidence that has come out so far,” Michelle Goldberg, a liberal opinion columnist for The New York Times, said on Twitter. “What a nightmare.”
Two weeks ago, Goldberg concluded a column about Reade by saying that she had “doubt about Biden and doubt about the charges against him.”
Jewish feminists, including those who for years have been active in exposing sexual impropriety in the Jewish organizational context, were bowled over by the revelation, too. In one private Facebook chat launched to discuss a forthcoming book on Jewish thinking that includes writings by confessed predators, the Biden allegations superseded everything on Monday.
Avigayil Halpern, a rabbinical student in New York, posed the question on Twitter: “I’m hoping that the newly launched @JewishWomen4Joe will react swiftly to these increasingly compelling allegations of sexual assault.”
Julie Schonfeld, the Conservative rabbi who was one of the founders of the grassroots Jewish Women for Joe, said she was waiting out the latest Biden allegations to see if they had legs.
“We definitely feel that women must be taken seriously and listened to,” Schonfeld, formerly CEO of her movement’s Rabbinical Assembly umbrella group, said in an interview. But she added that allegations “have to be investigated,” and “at the moment the means of investigation happens to be through the media.”
“We are following the credible media investigation and the analyses of people who are investigative journalists. [Reade’s] story as we currently understand it has a lot of problems,” she said.
Schonfeld mentioned a column by Ruth Marcus, a Jewish Washington Post opinion writer who wrote a book about the sexual assault allegations in 2018 against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
“My gut says that what Reade alleges did not happen,” Marcus wrote two weeks ago. “My head instructs that it is within the realm of possibility, and fairness requires acknowledging that.”
Marcus listed inconsistencies in Reade’s story as she has told it over the years and, at the time her article was published, the lack of corroborating evidence. Since the latest evidence, Marcus has not delivered an opinion. 
In the Business Insider story posted Monday, Lynda LaCasse, a neighbor of Reade’s in the mid-1990s, recalled her describing the assault at the time with the same details Reade first described in March. Prior to LaCasse speaking out, other associates of Reade had less specific recollections of Reade describing an incident or spoke anonymously.
Biden’s campaign continues to categorically deny Reade’s claim, adding that “women have a right to be heard — and heard respectfully,” but also that the allegations “should also be diligently reviewed by an independent press.”
Halpern, 23, said in an interview that she would vote for Biden to oust Trump “if that’s what it takes,” but she wanted a more honest accounting from Biden and his supporters.
“The problem for the Biden campaign is not that women are uplifting these increasingly well-sourced allegations, the problem is that Biden may have committed sexual assault,” she said. “There is a difference between being willing to support Biden in a general election against Trump, and even to campaign for him — which I am willing to do if necessary — and writing glowing articles about his character and supporting him specifically from the position of being a Jewish woman and feminist.”
Lowey, the New York Democrat who is retiring this year and 30 years ago helped lead the charge against the confirmation to the Supreme Court of Clarence Thomas, who was accused of sexual harassment, did not return a request for comment.
Biden as a senator and then as vice president to Barack Obama was closely identified with some of the key feminist gains of Lowey’s generation, helping to author the Violence Against Women Act and advance equal pay initiatives. For Schonfeld, that makes backing him a  no-brainer.
“We are looking at every issue that is a threat to women’s health, well-being, equality, economic equality, everything that will keep women safe and alive – Joe Biden is a leader on that,” she told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.
Biden’s record with women is not unblemished. Feminists still criticize his handling of the 1991 Thomas hearings, which he chaired, saying that he did not protect Anita Hill, Thomas’ accuser. Last year he apologized after multiple women, including, Reade, accused him of unwanted touching.
“As someone who has enthusiastically volunteered for both Obama and Clinton, I’m not yet at a point where I feel comfortable actively campaigning for Biden,” said Michaela Brown, 25, a rabbinical student at Hebrew College in Boston. “If it appears that the Biden campaign begins to take steps towards appropriately, honestly addressing his alleged history of sexual violence and harassment, I will reconsider.”
Evangelical Christians back Trump because they see him as a vehicle that advances their moral priorities, including restrictions on abortion and loosening strictures on church activism in public life. He does not need to be a model of morality himself, they argue.
Rabbi Avi Strausberg, who has conducted sessions for Jewish officials in Washington on moral behavior in a political setting, said that distinction might not apply in Jewish theology.
Should one seek moral leadership from a pure figure, or should one be able to learn from an impure figure while employing one’s own sense of morality to distinguish the good from the bad? Talmudic figures grapple with both paths, she said.
Strausberg, who teaches at Hadar, a New York-based institution for Jewish study, said that in the modern context, the type of person in question is key: One could seek truth from a scientist who has transgressed, but probably not from a rabbi.
That question becomes more confounding with a politician.
“It’s a tough question, they are governing but also serving as moral leaders,” she said without commenting directly on the Biden allegations.
Some feminists are wary of the allegations because they seem to have been instrumentalized by Trump defenders to neutralize the allegations against the president.
“The one thing I have little doubt about is the bad faith of those using this strange, sad story to hector feminists into pretending to a certainty they have no reason to feel,” Goldberg said in her New York Times column.
Katie Halper, the Jewish podcaster who first aired Reade’s allegations, said keeping Reade at arm’s length as a means of electing Biden is “shameful.”
“Tara wants Biden to step down, understandably, as do others who see him as a disastrous candidate,” Halper, who backed Biden’s rival Bernie Sanders in the primaries, wrote last week in the Guardian. “Others wish Tara had been listened to before Biden was the last man standing, but now see no alternative. Both positions are understandable and neither should be shamed. But what is shameful is ignoring or belittling Tara because it’s politically inconvenient to grapple with her story.
“We are in an excruciating situation with no easy solutions.”


Tags joe biden United States presidential election sexual assault Elections 2020 2020 United States elections
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Amid the coronavirus crisis, the Iranian threat remains By JPOST EDITORIAL
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum Remembrance Day and the haredim – opinion By FLEUR HASSAN-NAHOUM
Isaac Herzog Sharing responsibility and joy on Israel's Independence Day By ISAAC HERZOG
Danny Danon A different Memorial Day - opinion By DANNY DANON
Susan Hattis Rolef When the desirable and reality do not tally, the unity government to come By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
3 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
4 In first, system to destroy COVID-19 used in Israeli hospital rooms
Mayanei Hayeshua Medical team treat a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the coronavirus unit, in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak, Israel, April 13, 2020
5 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by