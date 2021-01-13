Squad Rep.: Congress members gave 'reconnaissance' tour before Capitol riot

New Jersey US House Rep. Mikie Sherrill, a member of "The Squad," laid out allegations claiming that she witnessed a few choice Congressional members showing people around the Capitol the day before the January 6 riots, calling it "reconnaissance for the next day" when supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol in a harrowing assault on American democracy culminating in the deaths of five people, according to North Jersey News.During a Facebook live stream on Tuesday, Sherrill spoke to her audience to explain exactly why she decided to invoke the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution, which called on US Vice President Mike Pence to relieve US President Donald Trump of his duties, after the latter was accused of inciting a riot by countless lawmakers - although Pence refused. Democrats moved forward on an impeachment vote after Vice President Mike Pence rejected an effort to persuade him to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump.Sherrill added that she intends to support the impeachment, and further calls for Trump's removal.The House of Representatives on Wednesday began debating the legislation to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time of his presidency. The House is set to first hold a vote setting rules for Wednesday's debate. If it is approved, as expected, it will set the stage for a vote later in the day on passage of one article of impeachment charging Trump with inciting insurrection in a speech he made last week that led to rioting in the US Capitol.While Trump will certainly be on the stand, Sherrill also intends to persecute members of Congress who "abetted" Trump in seemingly inciting a mob to swarm the Capitol seeking to overturn the election result."I'm going to see they are held accountable and, if necessary, ensure that they don't serve in Congress," Sherrill said, according to North Jersey News. "“We can’t have a democracy if members of Congress are actively helping the president overturn the elections results.""And so not only do I intend to see that the president is removed and never runs for office again and doesn’t have access to classified material, I also intend to see that those members of Congress who abetted him; those members of Congress who had groups coming through the Capitol that I saw on Jan. 5 — a reconnaissance for the next day; those members of Congress that incited this violent crowd; those members of Congress that attempted to help our president undermine our democracy; I'm going to see they are held accountable, and if necessary, ensure that they don't serve in Congress,” she added, according to the report.She did not go into further detail about how comprehensive the reconnaissance was, who they were in support of or the specific actions they took. While the mob came in full force, the outcome of the certification proceedings was not in doubt, but was interrupted by rioters who forced their way past metal security barricades, broke windows and scaled walls to fight their way into the Capitol.Some besieged the House chamber while lawmakers were inside, banging on its doors. Security officers piled furniture against the chamber's door and drew their pistols before helping lawmakers and others escape.The assault on the Capitol was the culmination of months of divisive and escalating rhetoric around the November 3 election, with Trump repeatedly making false claims that the vote was rigged and urging his supporters to help him overturn his loss.Following Thursday's certification by Congress, Trump issued a statement via White House aide Dan Scavino, saying: "Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th.""For all of those who refuse to participate in this democracy, refuse to see power turned over peacefully, who refuse to heed the will of the people, as we do in a democracy, we are now on different sides of this line," Sherrill concluded.
Zachary Keyser and Reuters contributed to this report.
