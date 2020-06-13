The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Ted Cruz slams Ilhan Omar for opposition to antisemitism resolution

The Twitter battle between the opposing politicians began when Cruz retweeted a video posted by ABC News of protesters tearing down a statue of Christopher Columbus.

By TAMAR BEERI  
JUNE 13, 2020 01:27
Senator Ted Cruz: Boycotts and other attacks on the livelihood of Jews have been part of antisemitism for centuries. (photo credit: KAMIL KRACZYNSKI/ REUTERS)
Senator Ted Cruz: Boycotts and other attacks on the livelihood of Jews have been part of antisemitism for centuries.
(photo credit: KAMIL KRACZYNSKI/ REUTERS)
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) slammed Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar in a Twitter battle between the Republican and the Democrat on Thursday, claiming that if she would like to discuss a genocide, she should discuss the Holocaust and her lack of support for the House resolution on antisemitism.
The Twitter battle between the opposing politicians began when Cruz retweeted a video posted by ABC News of protesters – who were participating in the Black Lives Matter-motivated marches throughout the country which follow the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer – tearing down a statue of Christopher Columbus outside of the Minnesota State Capitol.
"American Taliban," Cruz wrote in response.
"This was organized and led by Indigenous people," Omar, whose home state is Minnesota, tweeted in response. "Columbus literally started a genocide against them. What a sick thing to say about those taking down monuments to their own oppression."
Numerous US monuments have been torn down as part of the protests and demonstrations against police brutality and racial inequalities. The tearing down of the Columbus statue was led by Native American activist Mike Forcia, who told Reuters that "it was the right thing to do and it was the right time to do it."
"No, he didn't commit genocide, 'literally' or otherwise," Cruz tweeted in response to Omar. "He did discover the New World, which led to colonizers, some of whom inadvertently brought disease.
"Is it your position that it's inherently immoral to come to America from a foreign land?" he continued. "I'm glad my Dad came from Cuba."
He proceeded to criticize Omar for her alleged antisemitism, stating, "And if you want to talk 'literal genocide,' we can discuss the Nazis murdering 6 million Jews in the Holocaust. Why again did you oppose the House resolution against antisemitism?"
Cruz was referring to a US House resolution passed on March 7, 2019 which condemns antisemitism "as hateful expressions of intolerance that are contradictory to the values and aspirations that define the people of the United States."
The resolution additionally condemned "anti-Muslim discrimination and bigotry against minorities as hateful expressions of intolerance."
However, according to the final vote results, Omar voted in favor of the resolution and did not oppose it, as Cruz stated. However, Omar has been scrutinized in the past for presenting antisemitic tropes in numerous social media posts.


Tags Holocaust ted cruz antisemitism Ilhan Omar
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Palestinian Authority's intransigence in the face of annexation By JPOST EDITORIAL
Coronavirus has not stopped Iran's march to a nuclear bomb By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Minority opinions matter By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Netanyahu wants to divide Jews, Right from Left, Israel from world By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Intersectional protests strengthen Netanyahu's push for sovereignty By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
4 Asteroid the size of Empire State Building "nears" earth this weekend
Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
5 Israeli study points to nicotine as a potential therapeutic for COVID-19
A woman smokes a cigarette as she sits on a bench in Liverpool, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Liverpool, Britain, May 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by