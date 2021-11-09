The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Trump allies Flynn, Miller, Eastman, subpoenaed by January 6 committee

The Democratic-led House of Representatives Select Committee wants those subpoenaed to sit for depositions scheduled for between November 30 and December 13.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 9, 2021 00:07
White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner and former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. (photo credit: REUTERS)
White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner and former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The US congressional committee probing the deadly January 6 assault on the Capitol issued subpoenas seeking documents and testimony from six associates of Republican former President Donald Trump, including top aides from his re-election campaign.
They are William Stepien, manager of Trump's 2020 re-election campaign; Jason Miller, senior adviser to the campaign; Angela McCallum, national executive assistant to the campaign; John Eastman, an attorney for Trump; Michael Flynn, who was briefly Trump's national security advisor, and Bernard Kerik, a former New York City police commissioner.
The Democratic-led House of Representatives Select Committee wants those subpoenaed to sit for depositions scheduled for between November 30 and December 13.
The panel has now issued 25 subpoenas. It said more than 150 witnesses have testified to its investigators behind closed doors.
The subpoenas announced on Monday largely focus on Trump associates believed to have spent time at a "command center" at Washington's historic Willard Hotel set up to steer efforts to deny Democrat Joe Biden his victory over Trump in the November 2020 election.
FORMER US PRESIDENT Donald Trump attends his first post-presidency campaign rally, in Wellington, Ohio, in June. (credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON) FORMER US PRESIDENT Donald Trump attends his first post-presidency campaign rally, in Wellington, Ohio, in June. (credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)
"In the days before the January 6th attack, the former President’s closest allies and advisors drove a campaign of misinformation about the election and planned ways to stop the count of Electoral College votes," Representative Bennie Thompson, chairman of the Select Committee, said in a statement.
"The Select Committee needs to know every detail about their efforts to overturn the election, including who they were talking to in the White House and in Congress, what connections they had with rallies that escalated into a riot, and who paid for it all," Thompson said.
HUNDREDS OF ARRESTS
Miller declined to comment. The other Trump associates could not immediately be reached for comment or did not respond.
More than 670 people have been charged with taking part in the riot at the Capitol as Congress and Vice President Mike Pence were to certify Biden's victory in the November 2020 presidential election. It was the worst attack on the seat of the US government since the War of 1812 and the only time power in the United States has not been transferred peacefully.
Trump has urged former aides to reject panel subpoenas, claiming the right to withhold information because of executive privilege, a legal principle that protects many White House communications.
Legal experts have disputed his claim that the principle applies.
Four people died the day of the assault, and one Capitol police officer died the next day of injuries sustained while defending Congress. Hundreds of police were injured during the multi-hour onslaught, and four officers have since taken their own lives.
The Select Committee was created by House Democrats against the wishes of most Republicans. Two of its nine members - Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger - are Republicans who joined House Democrats in voting to impeach Trump in January on a charge of inciting the January 6 attack in a fiery speech to supporters earlier that day.
Multiple courts, state election officials and members of Trump's own administration have rejected his claims that Biden won because of election fraud. 


Tags Donald Trump Michael Flynn Capitol Insurrection
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Compromise needs to be made in the Kotel conflict - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will Israel's new budget be effective or catastrophic? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Dov Maimon

Europe needs to allow Jews to practice shechita - opinion

 By DOV MAIMON
Mark Regev

What was achieved when Naftali Bennett met Vladimir Putin? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

COP26: A climate carnival to remember and ridicule - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

Aravrit - new app designs script that combines Hebrew and Arabic

Diagrams showing how Aravrit combines Hebrew and Arabic letters.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by