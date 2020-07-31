The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Trump planning for US rollout of coronavirus vaccine falling short

Trump insists everything is in place.

By REUTERS  
JULY 31, 2020 14:35
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump wears a mask while visiting Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S., July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Tasos Katopodis (photo credit: TASOS KATOPODIS/ REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump wears a mask while visiting Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S., July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Tasos Katopodis
(photo credit: TASOS KATOPODIS/ REUTERS)
 As scientists and pharmaceutical companies work at breakneck speed to develop a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, public health officials and senior US lawmakers are sounding alarms about the Trump administration's lack of planning for its nationwide distribution.
The federal government traditionally plays a principal role in funding and overseeing the manufacturing and distribution of new vaccines, which often draw on scarce ingredients and need to be made, stored and transported carefully.
There won't be enough vaccine for all 330 million Americans right away, so the government also has a role in deciding who gets it first, and in educating a vaccine-wary public about its potential life saving merits.
Right now, it is unclear who in Washington is in charge of oversight, much less any critical details, some state health officials and members of Congress told Reuters.
Last week, a senior Trump administration official told Reuters that Operation Warp Speed, a White House task force first announced in May, was "committed to implementing the (vaccine) plan and distributing medical countermeasures as fast as possible."
However, Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), told a Senate hearing on July 2 that his agency would spearhead the campaign to develop and distribute a vaccine for the new coronavirus. "This is really the prime responsibility of CDC," he said.
Republican Senator Roy Blunt, who chairs a panel overseeing health program funding, is one of several lawmakers pushing for the CDC, which was founded in 1946 to counter malaria, to lead the effort.
"They are the only federal agency with a proven track record of vaccine distribution and long-standing agreements with health departments across the country," Blunt said in a statement in mid-July.
HISTORY REPEATING?
The United States leads the world in COVID-related fatalities with more than 150,000 in five months. After underestimating the virus' threat, President Donald Trump and his advisers are embroiled in internal battles over how to handle the crisis just three months before his re-election bid against Democratic candidate Joe Biden.
A July 15-21 Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that only 38% of the public supports Trump's handling of the pandemic.
Health officials and lawmakers say they worry that without thorough planning and coordination with states, the vaccine distribution could be saddled with the same sort of disruptions that led to chronic shortages of coronavirus diagnostic tests and other medical supplies.
Washington should be educating people now about vaccination plans in order to build public confidence and avoid confusion, said Senator Patty Murray, the senior Democrat on the health program funding committee.
"What is the priority, who gets it first? First-responders, healthcare workers, those kinds of things," Murray said in a telephone interview. On July 13, Murray published a road map for vaccine distribution.
A poorly executed rollout would mean "we will be sitting here two years from now, three years from now, in the same economic and health position we are today," she said.
STATES IN THE DARK
Some state public health officials, meanwhile, say their entreaties to the Trump administration have been unanswered.
"We have not heard anything from the federal government since April 23," Danielle Koenig, health promotion supervisor for the Washington State Department of Health, said in an email.
That is when her agency received preliminary guidance on vaccine planning from the CDC.
Immunization experts along with state and local public health officials sent a letter  to Operation Warp Speed on June 23 pleading for fresh guidance.
States need to know promptly if the federal government will pay for the vaccines, as it did during the H1N1 outbreak in 2009, the letter says. Will alcohol swabs, syringes and personal protective equipment be included? What about record-keeping and refrigeration to store the vaccine and who will deliver it?
So far, there's been no official response, said Claire Hannan, executive director of the Association of Immunization Managers, one of four organizations that signed the letter.
"We urgently await federal, state and local collaborative discussions to identify challenges and plan solutions. A vaccination campaign of this magnitude is unprecedented and it’s going to take more than an army," Hannan said on Tuesday, referring to Trump's repeated statements that the US military stands ready to deliver vaccines.
Trump insists everything is in place.
"We're all set to march when it comes to the vaccine," Trump said at a White House briefing on Thursday. .".. And the delivery system is all set. Logistically we have a general that's all he does is deliver things whether it is soldiers or other items.
"We are way ahead on vaccines, way ahead on therapeutics and when we have it we are all set with our platforms to deliver them very, very quickly," Trump said.


Tags United States Donald Trump Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo For Gamzu to win, gov't needs to get politics out of the way By JPOST EDITORIAL
Steinitz on breaking the Arab boycott and becoming an energy superpower By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Between West Papua and the West Bank By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Police vs. the citizens reflects public outrage By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Yair Lapid’s delusions about the Democrats By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Insufficient vitamin D increases risk of severe COVID-19, says new study
Vitamin D laying on the table with prescription bottle behind them.
5 Iran condemns US after warplane fly-by panics Iranian airliner passengers
A Mahan Air Boeing 747-400
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by