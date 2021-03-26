Trump seeking to open social media network - report

Former US President Trump is reportedly looking into creating his own social media network, according to a report by Axios

According to the report, Trump is in talks with his digital adviser Dan Scavino to take control of FreeSpace, an unknown platform in comparison to other social media giants such as Facebook and Twitter.

A source speaking to Axios said Trump has not made a final decision to open a social media network, as well as the fact that other existing social media companies are also being considered.

The report also noted that Trump has a history of being avoidant of using his own money as investments into companies, noting that he often uses his name as a license while preferring to invest other people's money.

Axios noted that the choice of FreeSpace, with a niche focus on positive language and reinforcing good habits, would be an unusual choice for Trump given his past use of aggressive and incendiary language.

Beyond the focus, Axios described the app as featuring common elements with other competitors, such as an activity wall, customizable profiles, and groups used for messaging. The app first appeared in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store on February 1, a week and a half after Trump left office, and has some 20,000 downloads.