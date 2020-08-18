Trump: We moved the capital of Israel to Jerusalem for the evangelicals

The United States recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital to satisfy the evangelicals, US President Donald Trump said Monday during a campaign stop in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.“We moved the capital of Israel to Jerusalem,” Trump said, “That is for the evangelicals. The evangelicals are more excited about that than Jewish people. And Golan Heights, do not forget Golan Heights.” The American President spoke less than a week after the announcement of the US brokered nascent deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, which Trump has said would help protect Christians from persecution in the Middle East.His statement in Oshkosh is one of a number of comments he has made about the link between his pro-Israel policies and Christianity.