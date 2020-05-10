The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Tucker Carlson slams Ilhan Omar as 'loathsome' over Flynn comments

"Can a single human actually be as loathsome as Ilhan Omar? It's hard to believe. She's like a parody of repulsiveness," the Fox News anchor said.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
MAY 10, 2020 05:28
U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN), December 13, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)
U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN), December 13, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)
Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson has slammed Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., after she described the Department of Justice's decision to drop charges against Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn as "white privilege at work."
In an eight minute segment on the Flynn case, Carlson told viewers that Flynn's phone had been tapped by the FBI in a "completely shocking" attempted "set up," before launching into the tirade against Omar.
"Omar didn't explain what in the world Mike Flynn's case might have to do with his skin color, which he cannot control," Carlson said. "But she announced the decision as racist, anyway."
He added, "Surprised? You shouldn't be surprised. Ilhan Omar is the person who clearly married her own brother in an immigration scam, who passionately hates the country that saved her, who reduces every conceivable issue to the most vicious kind of race-baiting. Can a single human actually be as loathsome as Ilhan Omar? It's hard to believe. She's like a parody of repulsiveness. Sometimes you doubt she really exists."
Omar promptly hit back on Twitter, accusing Carlson of threatening her life.
"Tucker gets paid $6 million a year to stare into a camera and incite his followers to threaten the life of a sitting Member of Congress," she Tweeted.
"There is a reason that every time Tucker does a segment on me death threats go up.
"Corporate America, this is what your ads are bankrolling."

The Justice Dept dropped its case against Flynn on Thursday after court documents were unsealed last month which showed that FBI agents had discussed whether to get Flynn to lie during an interview in order to prosecute him or have him fired from his White House position.
In the court filing, according to Bloomberg, the Justice Department said, “The government is not persuaded that the January 24, 2017 interview was conducted with a legitimate investigative basis and therefore does not believe Mr. Flynn’s statements were material even if untrue.”
Attorney General William Barr has backed the decision, telling CBS News “A crime cannot be established here. They did not have a basis for the counterintelligence investigation against Flynn at that stage.
“It was an easy decision,” he added. “Once I saw all the facts and some of the tactics used by the FBI in this instance and also the legal problems with the case, it was an easy decision.”


Tags Donald Trump Michael Flynn Ilhan Omar
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The US administration's effective peace work in Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yes, Israel has done well - Editor's Notes By YAAKOV KATZ
Eli Cohen, the spy who was larger than life By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert The Court’s independence and the threats it faces By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Releasing terrorists doesn’t help flatten the curve By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
3 Israeli disinfectant kills 100% of viruses, bacteria
Bacteria (illustrative)
4 Seniors with COVID-19 show unusual symptoms, doctors say
Elderly Israelis sit in a designated protected space in a senior citizens home in Jerusalem, June 2, 2009, as a siren is sounded during a nationwide civil defense drill simulating a rocket attack.
5 New coronavirus strain more contagious than original - study
Technical Area 21 at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by