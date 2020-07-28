The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Twitter partially suspends Donald Trump Jr.'s account over COVID-19 post

Trump Jr.'s account was suspended after he posted a viral video of doctors talking about Hydroxychloroquine.

By AARON REICH  
JULY 28, 2020 18:12
Donald Trump Jr. speaks to young people waiting to hear his father, U.S. President Donald Trump, deliver an "Address to Young Americans" at the Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., June 23, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA)
Donald Trump Jr. speaks to young people waiting to hear his father, U.S. President Donald Trump, deliver an "Address to Young Americans" at the Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., June 23, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA)
Twitter partially suspended the account of US President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr. for spreading misleading and potentially harmful information about the coronavirus, his spokesman Andrew Surabian announced over social media.
According to Surabian, Twitter partially suspended Trump Jr.'s account after he posted a viral video of doctors talking about Hydroxychloroquine.
The drug in question is primarily used to prevent and treat malaria, and has been long touted by Trump and others as a potential if not effective means of prevention against COVID-19.
Health officials have stated that there is no evidence that the drug is effective against the coronavirus, and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have cautioned against its use.
The video, originally shared by right-wing news outlet Breitbart, had shown four individuals identifying as doctors standing before the Supreme Court building.
One of them, a woman who claims to be a Houston-based doctor named Stella Immanuel, said that Hydoxochloriquine was the cure to the coronavirus, and stated that wearing face masks was unnecessary.
According to the Huffington Post, Immanuel is the head  head of Fire Power Ministries, which appears to be located in a Houston strip mall and promotes a baptism of fire program that offers “miracles, healings and deliverance.”
The video was pulled from Facebook, YouTube and Twitter due to violating policies regarding spreading false information about COVID-19.
However, Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr. both shared the video, with Trump retweeting it and Trump Jr. tweeting it. Both have been pulled from the site.
“This is a much [sic] watch!!! So different from the narrative that everyone is running with,” Trump Jr. wrote in his tweet.

Surabian then accused the platform of interfering in the upcoming presidential election.
"Big Tech is the biggest threat to free expression in America today & they're continuing to engage in open election interference - full stop," he wrote.

Despite also sharing the video, the president's account was not affected. When asked why, a Twitter spokesperson said  “The president did not tweet the video in question, he retweeted it. Therefore, the account owner of the tweet he retweeted will face enforcement action,” according to the Huffington Post.
Trump Jr.'s partial suspension will only last for a 12 hour period.
This is not the first time the Trump family has had issues with the social media platform. Back in May, the platform hit one of the president's posts with a fact-checking label after he tweeted about mail-in ballots.
According to Trump's original tweet, "there is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged and even illegally printed out and fraudulently signed." The president went on to say that "This will be a Rigged Election."
In a link on the fact-checking label, Twitter wrote that "Trump falsely claimed that mail-in ballots would lead to 'a Rigged Election.' However, fact-checkers say there is no evidence that mail-in ballots are linked to voter fraud."
Trump then accused Twitter, and by extension Big Tech as a whole, of election interference, and threatened to crack down on social media.
Omri Nahmias and Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags twitter Donald Trump Coronavirus Hydroxychloroquine Donald Trump Jr.
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Wanted: Leadership By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Civil rights must not disappear By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef New TV show The New Moroccans tackles old issues in Israeli society By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Is Netanyahu heading for elections? By JEFF BARAK
Ori Wertman Israel needs to prepare for the Biden era - opinion By ORI WERTMAN

Most Read

1 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
2 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Netherlands admits to paying terrorists who killed 17-year-old Israeli
Rina Shnerb, 17, was killed by an improvised explosive device in the West Bank, August 23 2019
5 Iran condemns US after warplane fly-by panics Iranian airliner passengers
A Mahan Air Boeing 747-400
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by