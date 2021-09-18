The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post US Politics

US Capitol on high alert as pro-Trump demonstrators converge for rally

Four people died that day, one fatally shot by police and three from medical emergencies.

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 18, 2021 13:59
US Capitol Police officer patrols around the US Capitol in Washington, DC (photo credit: REUTERS)
US Capitol Police officer patrols around the US Capitol in Washington, DC
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Hundreds of police officers will be on duty around the US Capitol on Saturday braced for a rally by supporters of the hundreds of people who breached the building on January 6 trying to overturn former President Donald Trump's election defeat.
A black eight-foot-high (2.44 m) fence which surrounded the white-domed building for about six months after the attack is back, 100 National Guard troops are on standby and security officials are performing additional checks on travelers arriving at Washington's nearest airport in an effort to prevent violence.
Organizers of the "Justice for J6" rally said they expected a peaceful event, but US Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger told reporters on Friday "there have been some threats of violence" linked to the event, where police would work to avoid clashes between Trump supporters and opponents.
More than 600 people have been charged with taking part in the January 6 violence, which followed a speech by Trump reiterating his false claims that his election loss to Democratic President Joe Biden was the result of widespread fraud. Those claims have been rejected by multiple courts, state election officials and members of Trump's own administration.
Rioters that day battled police, beating them with sticks and metal barricades, smashed their way through windows into the Capitol building and ran through the halls, sending lawmakers and then-Vice President Mike Pence running for safety.
Four people died that day, one fatally shot by police and three from medical emergencies. A Capitol Police officer who had been attacked by protesters died the day after and four police officers who took part in the defense of the Capitol later committed suicide.
US NATIONAL GUARD soldiers walk through Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill in Washington three weeks after the Capitol riot. Real leaders care about the hearts they hold as they walk people through the inevitable human experience of loss. (credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS)US NATIONAL GUARD soldiers walk through Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill in Washington three weeks after the Capitol riot. Real leaders care about the hearts they hold as they walk people through the inevitable human experience of loss. (credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS)
Almost 50 people have so far pleaded guilty to charges related to the violence, nine admitting to committing felonies. The vast majority of defendants have been released awaiting trial but about 75 are still in custody, according to court documents.
Members of the right-wing groups the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and Three Percenters are among those charged with storming the building.
"It's ironic that the rallying cries justice for January 6th. I think justice for January 6th would have been the impeachment and removal of Donald Trump," said Representative Adman Kinzinger, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump on a charge of inciting the January 6 violence, in an interview with MSNBC.
Trump was ultimately acquitted by the then-Republican-controlled Senate.
"It's time we stop as a party or leaders accepting somehow these ideas of Oath Keepers, which is basically a militia that wants to overthrow the government, that that's okay," Kinzinger said.
Matt Braynard, a supporter of Trump's false claims that his defeat was the result of widespread fraud who is organizing the rally, said he hoped it would lead to the release of people charged with taking part in the events of January 6.
"What we really want to do is put a spotlight on the mistreatment of these individuals and encourage federal legislators to demand the Department of Justice deliver real justice to these people. And that means, in many cases, dropping charges," Braynard said in an interview on C-SPAN.
While hundreds have been arrested for taking part in the riot -- some of whom posted images online of their activities on January 6 -- questions remain unanswered. No suspects have yet been identified in the investigation into who planted pipe bombs at the Democratic and Republican parties' national headquarters near the Capitol on January 5.
A California man was arrested early this week after he was found near the Capitol with multiple large knives that are banned in the District of Columbia. His truck was decorated with white supremacist symbols and he made racist comments when approached by police, according to court documents.
Unlike on January 6, when Congress was in session to formally certify Biden's election, the Capitol will be largely empty on Saturday, with most members out of town.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has put 100 National Guard troops on standby to help police protect the Capitol if needed. The National Guard troops, who will be unarmed except for batons, would be used after local, state and federal law enforcement capabilities had been tapped, the spokesman said.
National Guard troops were stationed in and around the Capitol from early January through late May, with as many as 5,200 troops in place at the mission's peak.


Tags Donald Trump Capitol Hill Capitol Insurrection
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Lessons from the Yom Kippur holiday - editorial

By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett is learning that political statements do not make political reality - Opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The Gilboa prison escape doesn't rock

By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Talk about a mixture of irony and idiocy in Israeli COVID policy

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The Gilboa Prison break isn't the stuff of legends

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2
2

Israeli anti-vaxx leader dies of COVID-19

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
3

Pool of water near Dead Sea turns blood red, authorities investigating

The bright red color of the waters of Lake Motro between the main Ounianga Lakes of northern Chad, Central Africa
4

Flu season expected to slam Israel early and hard, health officials say

Women shopping in Jerusalem with face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic
5

Israeli child who survived Italy cable car crash abducted to Israel - report

Police and rescue service members are seen near the crashed cable car after it collapsed in Stresa, near Lake Maggiore, Italy May 23, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by