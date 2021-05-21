The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post US Politics

US Rep. Chip Roy: Biden must stand with Israel against terrorism

"We should encourage the killing of terrorists, not negotiating with them," United States Representative Chip Roy said at a Stand with Israel conference on Thursday.

By HADASSAH BRENNER  
MAY 21, 2021 04:35
US Representative Chip Roy (R-TX) leaves a House Republican Caucus candidates forum for the running of GOP conference chair, the third ranking leadership position, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (photo credit: REUTERS/ EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)
US Representative Chip Roy (R-TX) leaves a House Republican Caucus candidates forum for the running of GOP conference chair, the third ranking leadership position, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)
United States Representative Chip Roy spoke at a Stand with Israel conference on Thursday, expressing his support for Israel's right to defend itself and requested that the Biden Administration discourage terrorism, instead of continuously funding culprits of the violence. 
"The Biden administration should stop negotiating with Iran and reject their so called deal," Roy demanded.
He stated his disapproval of the US decision to move forward with the Iran deal, as it provides "billions of dollars to an Iranian regime that then takes those dollars and supports entities like Hamas that are then targeting Israel and undermining our national security in the process." 
Though a ceasefire agreement was agreed upon between Israel and Hamas on Thursday, Roy explained that such a ceasefire is not enough to end the violence because it doesn't deal with the "source of the conflict, which is Hamas and its puppet masters in Tehran."
"We should encourage the killing of terrorists, not negotiating with them," Roy declared. 
Roy commended Israel on its strategies to minimize civilian deaths when targeting terrorists, including giving warnings to innocent people to vacate buildings it intends to attack and the use of Iron Dome to intercept missile fire. 
"Israel not only has a right to defend itself, but it has an obligation, a duty, to defend itself," Roy justified Israel's attacks on Hamas  terror facilities in Gaza, adding that the United States has a duty to stand with its ally, Israel, as well. 
US President Joe Biden also underscored that "the US fully supports Israel's right to protect itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks from Hamas and other Gaza terror groups that have taken the lives of innocent civilians in Israel."
Roy demanded in the press conference that Biden put action to his words.
"We need the President of the United States to represent the People of the United States. And the People of the United States Stand with Israel. It’s time that the president reflect that will," Roy concluded. 
Roy also called on the President not to heed "musings of our House colleagues that are effectively in the Hamas squad."
Statements such as those made by Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, who tweeted "Our delay in supporting a ceasefire has caused the slaughter of children and destruction of lives. Now Biden has to push for an end to the occupation," have slammed Israel over the course of its Operation Guardian of the Walls. 
Biden announced later that day that the US would replenish Israel's Iron Dome system "to ensure its defenses and security in the future."


Tags Hamas United States Iron Dome Joe Biden Standwithus House of Representatives Ilhan Omar
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza sparks antisemitism abroad - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel's Gaza operation is like no other military op. in history - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum

Israel's hasbara can’t combat Jew-hatred - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Emily Schrader

The demonization of Israel in the halls of Congress - Opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Ehud Olmert

What's next for Israel in the Gaza Strip? - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 14, 2021.
2

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
3

Security cabinet meets as pressure mounts on Israel to end Gaza operation

Israeli soldiers fire a 155mm self-propelled howitzer towards the Gaza Strip from their position along the border with the Gaza Strip on May 16, 2021.
4

Hezbollah member killed after trying to cross into Israel from Lebanon

Israeli soldiers guard in Metula, on the border between Israel and Lebanon, northern Israel, on May 15, 2021, after earlier today Lebanese protesters crossed the Israeli border fence.
5

Is Israel reaching a tipping point with internal clashes?

Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioting in the city, still ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by