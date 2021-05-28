The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
US Senate Republicans block bill on probe of deadly Capitol riot

Republicans are concerned that the commission would focus attention on the violence and on Trump's persistent false claims about the 2020 election until well into next year.

By REUTERS  
MAY 28, 2021 19:26
Supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington (photo credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)
Supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington
(photo credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)
Republicans in the U.S. Senate on Friday derailed a bipartisan inquiry into the deadly assault on the Capitol by former President Donald Trump's supporters, despite a torrent of criticism they were playing down the violence.

Democrats and some moderate Republicans had called for a commission to probe the events leading up to and on Jan. 6, when hundreds of supporters of Trump, a Republican, stormed the Capitol, fighting with police, urging violence against lawmakers and delaying the formal certification of President Joe Biden's election victory. The violence left five dead including a Capitol Police officer.

The measure failed by a vote of 54 to 35, short of the 60 votes needed to advance the legislation in the 100-member Senate.

"What are you afraid of - the truth?" Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor.
 
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has argued that the commission would duplicate work done by other congressional committees, as well as a sweeping federal investigation that has so far has resulted in the arrests of more than 440 people.
 
But Republicans are also concerned that the commission, modeled on one that probed the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, would focus attention on the violence and on Trump's persistent false claims about the 2020 election well into next year's midterm congressional election campaigns.
 
Just three Senate Republicans have said they will vote to allow floor consideration of the measure, which passed the House of Representatives with the support of all Democrats and one in six Republicans.
 
"We just can't pretend that nothing bad happened, or that people just got too excitable. Something bad happened. And it's important to lay that out," Senator Lisa Murkowski, one of the three Republican supporters, told reporters late on Thursday.
 
With the chamber's 47 other Republicans lining up against it, the measure is expected to fall short of the 60 votes needed for a bill to advance. Democrats back establishment of an investigative panel, and the Senate is divided 50-50 along partisan lines.


