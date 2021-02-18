The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post US Politics

What should President Biden focus on during his first 100 days? - poll

68% want the newly elected American president to focus on the coronavirus, while only 13% said their focus was climate change.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 18, 2021 12:50
An American flag sign is seen on a voting booth at Madison Square Garden, which is used as a polling station on the first day of early voting in Manhattan, New York, U.S. October 24, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON)
An American flag sign is seen on a voting booth at Madison Square Garden, which is used as a polling station on the first day of early voting in Manhattan, New York, U.S. October 24, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON)
What should US President Joe Biden focus on during his first 100 days in office?

How do people feel policy changes should be enacted?
These are the questions that the survey company Invisibly using their Realtime Research™ tool asked in a poll conducted in January 2021. 
Invisibly Survey - January 2021 (Invisibility)Invisibly Survey - January 2021 (Invisibility)
What stood out of the survey was that the great majority of people - up to 75% - support the use of executive orders to enact policy, noticing that the answer was very much influenced by the political affiliation of the person, as 38% of Democrats were in favor, compared to only 9% of Republicans.
Moreover, 63% of people would ideally like to see policy issues be resolved using a mix of executive orders and legislation approved by both chambers of Congress.
Regarding Biden's first 100 days in office, 68% want the newly elected American president to focus on the coronavirus, while only 13% said their focus was climate change, followed by 11% desiring social justice reform and 7% focused on foreign affairs.
Invisibly Survey - January 2021 (Invisibility)Invisibly Survey - January 2021 (Invisibility)
According to the survey it seems that Democrats and Independents in general were much more in favor of using executive orders, and particular when it comes to social justice issues and policy change.
Indeed, 43% of Independents were in favor of using executive orders to make policy change for climate change, compared to only 25% of Democrats and 9% of Republicans.
The one thing Democrats, Independents and Republicans seem to agree on is foreign affairs executive orders, with almost all 19% in support.
According to the poll, it can also be noticed that age and socioeconomic status also play a role in what people feel it’s okay to enact executive orders on. Up to 80% of Gen Z (the millennials) strongly support social justice reform, compared with only 5% of those 55 and older. 
Invisibly Survey - January 2021 (Invisibility)Invisibly Survey - January 2021 (Invisibility)


Tags Joe Biden survey american politics Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Standing with Israel against the ICC boosts credibility

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Daily Blood Libel: Jews won’t vaccinate Palestinians – NOT! - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Why are Jewish groups fighting the IHRA antisemitism definition? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
TAMIR GILAT: Goals, Giving and Gratitude.

Cancer, 10 years later: I am not the story of my life - opinion

 By TAMIR GILAT
Walter Bingham

Israel Elections: Lack of Anglo representation is an insult - opinion

 By WALTER BINGHAM

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
5

Pfizer CEO shares his family's tragic story during the Holocaust

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla lit the 7th nigh candle of Hanukkah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by