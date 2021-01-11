The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

What to expect when Congress moves to force Trump from office this week

Here's what to expect in the coming days:

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 11, 2021 03:33
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., September 29, 2020. (photo credit: OLIVIER DOULIERY/POOL VIA REUTERS)
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., September 29, 2020.
(photo credit: OLIVIER DOULIERY/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Democrats in the US Congress will try to remove President Donald Trump from office this week, either by pressuring Vice President Mike Pence or in a historic second impeachment attempt, after Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building.
Here's what to expect in the coming days:
MONDAY: INTRODUCING RESOLUTION ASKING PENCE TO ACT
On Monday, House Democrats will try to pass a resolution asking Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution, which allows the vice president and the Cabinet to remove a president deemed incapable of doing his job. The resolution, drafted by Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin, accuses Trump of pressuring election officials to overturn his defeat and encouraging his supporters to march on the Capitol.
The House is due to convene in a "pro forma" session at 11 a.m. ET (1600 GMT), when few members are expected to be present.
Republicans are likely to block the attempt to pass the resolution without a full, recorded vote.
Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy have scheduled private afternoon conference calls with their members.
TUESDAY: A VOTE ON THE 25TH AMENDMENT REQUEST
If Republicans block immediate action, the House will hold a formal, recorded vote on Tuesday, according to Pelosi. The measure is expected to pass the House, where Democrats hold a 222-211 majority.
The vote would apply pressure to Pence, but it would not force him to act. It gives him 24 hours to respond.
Pence rebuffed Trump's entreaties to somehow prevent Congress from certifying Democratic President-elect's Joe Biden victory, and the two men are not currently speaking to each other, sources say.
Nevertheless, it is unclear whether Pence would be willing to invoke the 25th Amendment, or whether he would get support from enough Cabinet members to go through with it.
AFTER THAT: IMPEACHMENT
Assuming Pence does not act, the House would next bring impeachment legislation up for a vote, Pelosi said.
Democratic Representatives Ted Lieu, David Cicilline and Jamie Raskin have introduced an article of impeachment calling for Trump's removal from office due to "incitement of insurrection." The measure has the support of more than 200 Democrats.
The House Rules committee would set the parameters for debate and vote on the House floor, which could take place as soon as Wednesday or Thursday.
The impeachment motion would likely pass the House, given its strong support among Democrats who control the chamber. That would make Trump the only U.S. president to be impeached twice.
ON TO THE SENATE
Impeachment is akin to an indictment -- it leads to a trial in the U.S. Senate, which earlier this year acquitted Trump in his first impeachment.
A two-thirds vote would be needed to convict Trump of the impeachment charge and remove him from office.
That means all 50 Democrats and at least 17 of the chamber's 50 Republicans would have to vote to convict him. As of Sunday, only two Senate Republicans have publicly said that Trump should not serve out his term.
Timing is also an issue as Trump's term ends Jan. 20, when Biden is sworn in.
The Senate is required to consider impeachment charges as soon as they get them from the House, but it is not due to return until Jan. 19.
That means the Senate would be consumed with impeachment during Biden's first weeks in office, rather than voting on his Cabinet nominations and other policy priorities, such as responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The House could avoid this scenario by simply waiting to send the impeachment charge to the Senate for 100 days, as Democratic Representative James Clyburn suggested on CNN on Sunday.
That would allow Congress to focus on Biden's agenda. By the time the Senate turned to the impeachment charge, Trump would be long out of the White House. But if they voted to convict, he would be prevented from holding public office in the future. 


Tags United States Donald Trump Nancy Pelosi impeachment US elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Should Israel's political parties be splitting up or uniting?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sharon Brous

To truly heal as a nation, we must have a deep national reckoning

 By SHARON BROUS
Nimrod Goren

Israel-Turkey relations are not only about Erdogan and Bibi

 By NIMROD GOREN
Amotz Asa-El

2021: The year sanity returned after COVID-19, political turmoil

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Israel's COVID-19 response has parallels to the Gulf War - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Earth is spinning faster: Time flies in 50-year record

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

Nine reasons why Israel leads the world in vaccine distribution

People get vaccinated at the Clalit vaccination center in Jerusalem, January 3, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by