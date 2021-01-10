The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
White House flags not lowered to half-mast after policeman's death

Sicknick, 42, died of his injuries on Thursday, a day after being hit in the head with a fire extinguisher by one rioter during the siege.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
JANUARY 10, 2021 21:13
A memorial to honor slain Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick sits on the west side of the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, January 10, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/ALLISON SHELLEY)
A memorial to honor slain Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick sits on the west side of the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, January 10, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALLISON SHELLEY)
Eyebrows across the US were raised on Saturday after the White House chose not to lower flags to half-mast in honor of Capitol police officer Brian D. Sicknick, who died of his injuries on Friday which he sustained during the Capitol riot.
CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins reported that "for unexplained reasons," while flags were lowered to half-mast in the Capitol, none were lowered outside the White House.
The move was criticized heavily online, as Trump had made his passion for "law and order" a cornerstone of his 2020 presidential campaign. The timing of the move was criticized further due to the fact that Saturday, January 9 was also Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in the US. 
In addition, The New York Times reported that according to an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, while the VP has contacted Sicknick's family to offer his condolences, President Trump so far has not done so.
Sicknick, 42, died of his injuries on Friday, two days after he was assaulted by one rioters; one of whom, according to law enforcement officials, bludgeoned Sicknick in the head with a fire extinguisher during the siege.
Though a viral video has been circulating online showing a fire extinguisher being hurled at a police officer in the Capitol, it is not yet clear whether Sicknick was indeed the officer shown in the video.


