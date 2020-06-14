The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Who are Joe Biden's top six running mate contenders?

While Biden has already vowed to choose a woman as his running mate on the ballot, he has faced increased calls to choose a woman of color.

By AARON REICH  
JUNE 14, 2020 06:08
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden gestures after disembarking from a plane upon landing at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 8, 2016 (photo credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden gestures after disembarking from a plane upon landing at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 8, 2016
(photo credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)
US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has narrowed down his search for a vice presidential running mate to six serious contenders, all of whom are women, the Associated Press has reported, citing Democrat sources.
According to AP, Biden is currently vetting six presumptive candidates: Florida Rep. Val Demings, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice, New Mexico Governor Michele Lujan Grisham, Massachusettes Sen. Elizabeth Warren and California Sen. Kamala Harris.
Of the six potential candidates, four of them – Harris, Rice, Demings and Bottoms – are black, while Grisham is Latina.
Warren is the only white woman reportedly under consideration.
It is unlikely that list has been completely shortened, and it is possible additional candidates may be asked to undergo the same reviewing and vetting process as the top contenders, AP reported.
The campaign was quick to dismiss rumors that the list was final.
“Those who talk don’t know and those who know don’t talk,” Biden spokesperson Andrew Bates said, according to AP.
While Biden has already vowed to choose a woman as his running mate on the ballot, he has faced increased calls to choose a woman of color. This is due to the prominent role people of color have played in his rise in the polls, as well as due to the ongoing protests throughout the US against racism and discrimination following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, AP reported.
Some former Obama administration officials hold Rice as their top pic to end up alongside Biden on the ballot, due to their shared history in the Obama administration when Biden was vice president. Though she has never been elected to an office before, her resume boasts extensive experience in foreign policy, including her tenure as the US ambassador to the United Nations. She has also been a vocal critic of US President Donald Trump, AP reported.
However, many others place Warren and Harris as the two most likely contenders, coming off the end of their respective bids for the Democratic presidential nomination, according to AP.
Harris is the only black contender to have won statewide office, and she boasts an expertise in criminal justice. However, many black progressives are skeptical due to her background as a prosecutor, AP reported.
Warren, however, boasts a reputation for progressive policy ideas regarding the economy, and with the economic slowdown resulting from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many Democrats, according to AP, see these ideas as something that could help bring Biden into the White House.


Tags Joe Biden american politics Elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo If not curtailed, Netanyahu's attacks on the media will become his legacy. By JPOST EDITORIAL
Coronavirus has not stopped Iran's march to a nuclear bomb By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Minority opinions matter By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Netanyahu wants to divide Jews, Right from Left, Israel from world By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Intersectional protests strengthen Netanyahu's push for sovereignty By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
2 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
3 Israeli study points to nicotine as a potential therapeutic for COVID-19
A woman smokes a cigarette as she sits on a bench in Liverpool, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Liverpool, Britain, May 26, 2020
4 Cancer treatments significantly affected by diet, researchers find
A patient receives chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer
5 Iran prepares to confront Israel in Syria via Hezbollah - report
An Iranian carries the Iranian and Hezbollah flags during the commemoration of the 41st anniversary of the Islamic revolution in Tehran, Iran February 11, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by