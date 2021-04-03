The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Will Biden circumvent US law against ‘pay for slay’?

The legislation’s clearly expressed goal is to deny the PA funding until it stops its program of incentivizing and paying for the murder of civilians.

By ERIC R MANDEL  
APRIL 3, 2021 20:56
(photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)
(photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)
In 2017, Congress passed the bipartisan Taylor Force Act (TFA) to put an end to the Palestinian Authority’s practice of using US taxpayers’ dollars to finance “pay for slay,” a policy rewarding terrorists and family members of imprisoned and deceased terrorists.
The legislation’s clearly expressed goal is to deny the PA funding until it stops its program of incentivizing and paying for the murder of civilians. The bill was named after a US Army veteran who had served in Iraq and Afghanistan and was killed by a Palestinian terrorist while visiting Israel. The PA media called his killer a “martyr,” and he was venerated throughout the Palestinian territories. 
The Taylor Force Act requires the State Department to issue a report to Congress for acts of terrorism. Despite the report’s conclusion that the PA “has not terminated payments for acts of terrorism to any individual [and] has also not taken proactive steps to counter incitement to violence against Israel,” the administration’s report states that the “Biden-Harris administration has made clear its intent to restart assistance to the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.” Which is to say, they intend to ignore the continued support of terrorism and resume supplying the money.
The Biden administration claims it can restore funding to the PA without violating the TFA. It claims its goal is to provide humanitarian assistance, rebuild trust with the Palestinians that was undermined by the Trump administration and economically stabilize the government while advancing the moribund peace process with Israel. 
The Trump administration cut off funding to the PA and UNWRA, the UN agency that financially supports descendants of Palestinian refugees. The Biden administration is also planning as a goodwill gesture to reverse Trump’s decision to close the PLO/PA office in Washington, which was done to give more consequence to its continuing to incite and pay for terrorism.
The State Department report is clear enough. It says the “PA expressed its intention to expend approximately $151.6 million in payments to convicted prisoners, administrative detainees, and former prisoners [and] expressed its intention to expend approximately $191 million in support of families of deceased Palestinians referred to as ‘martyrs’ by the PA.” 
In November 2020, PA President Mahmoud Abbas said we would “remain loyal to the souls of martyrs, the blood of injured, and the sufferings of prisoners... we will not abandon them.” 
The perverse incentive used by the PA is that the more gruesome and worse the attack, the more money the imprisoned “martyr” and his family receive through the Palestinian Authority’s Martyrs Fund. The PA spends nearly $350m. per year on pay for slay, but just $220m. for its other welfare programs for the rest of its citizens.
IN WASHINGTON today, everything is seen through a political lens. In 2017, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said “Abbas has to stop making payments to terrorists and their families, and all elected officials should call them out.”
Will Schumer challenge the president – from his party – to keep the pressure on Abbas and enforce the law? Or will he go along with spinning some words to fashion a legal loophole to allow money to flow to the PA? The PA would like to create a legal fiction by distributing the money through the PLO, Abbas being both the president of the PA and head of the PLO. 
For the first time in 16 years, the Palestinian people will be voting for a new president and parliament. The list of candidates is not promising if you are looking for moderation. The leading candidates try to outdo one another with their non-conciliatory rhetoric and incitement of violence. 
The Biden administration should learn from prior administrations’ failures. America giving the PA carrots without reciprocal concessions has never been fruitful. As surely as the sun rises in the east, giving up leverage for nothing gets you nowhere with the PA/PLO. The administration needs to uphold the Taylor Force Act. 
The writer is the director of MEPIN (Middle East Political Information Network). He regularly briefs members of Congress and their foreign policy aides. He is the senior security editor for the Jerusalem Report. His work appears in The Hill, RealClearPolitics, Defense News, JTA, JNS and The Forward, among others.


Tags Palestinian Authority Joe Biden Biden administration
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel should be wary of Turkey - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel will be fine no matter who is prime minister

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum

Rivlin’s false pretense of preventing a fifth election - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert

Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Arabs must be partners in the Israeli cabinet

 By EHUD OLMERT
Hannah Brown

A look back at the year of autism, COVID-19 - opinion

 By HANNAH BROWN

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Stuck tanker blocking Suez Canal budges for the first time

A satellite image shows stranded container ship Ever Given ran around in Suez Canal, Egypt March 25, 2021.
3

Suez Canal blocking ship drew a penis in water before getting stuck

A handout picture released by the Suez Canal Authority on March 24, 2021 shows a part of the Taiwan-owned MV Ever Given (Evergreen), a 400-meter-long and 59-meter wide vessel, lodged sideways and impeding all traffic across the waterway of Egypt's Suez Canal.
4

Suez Canal Crisis: Ship blocking canal may be due to human error

Ever Given container ship is pictured in Suez Canal in this Maxar Technologies satellite image taken on March 26, 2021. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
5

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine causes man's skin to peel off

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine/ Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by