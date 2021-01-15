The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Will Nikki Haley run for president?

Will Nikki Haley run for president?

By SARAH BEN-NUN  
JANUARY 15, 2021 03:54
Former UN ambassador from the US Nikki Haley looks on ahead of the final 2020 US presidential campaign debate between US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, US, October 22, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)

(photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)
Rumors arose on Wednesday that Nikki Haley, former US ambassador to the UN, will for president.
Why? On Wednesday, Haley launched a Political Action Committee (PAC) called Stand for America.
The Post and Courier Columbia, a local news outlet in South Carolina, asserted that part of what the PAC will do is campaign for candidates. Haley would need to travel for that, which would expose her more the public and build "GOP allies ahead of a 2024 White House bid."

On December 3, after losing his re-election campaign, Trump launched his own PAC, called Save America PAC, in an effort to gather his voter body suppport to fight the election results.
Haley's spokeswoman told The Hill that the purpose of the PAC is to help rejuvenate politically conservative voices and figures back into the House and Senate.
The Senate turned blue in a historic vote on January 5, with Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock winning Georgia's seats, as the world watched.
The Hill also noted that the PAC's treasurer is the same man who was the treasurer for US President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.
The PAC's website notes that it will focus on supporting candidates who firmly oppose specific policies, including reversing the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital and reentering the Iran nuclear deal.
Back in August, Haley warned that Biden's win would mean a return to the Iran nuclear deal.
Then, recently, in December, she said that “it would be devastating and a massive step backward” if the United States were to resume the Iranian nuclear deal as it was originally formulated.
Other policies the PAC stand against are implementing socialist healthcare, defunding the police and the military, and "undermining the sanctity of life."
In an email to the supporters, Haley explained that the PAC will "serve as a bulwark against he liberal agendas of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Chuck Schumer, and Nancy Pelosi," The Hill reported.

Forbes called attention to a recent survey, conducted by Morning Consult//Politico/ which examines the Republican primary for 2024.
Haley placed sixth on that list, amassing 5% of respondents' first choice.
Haley was serving her second term as the governor of South Carolina when Trump appointed her as the US Ambassador to the UN in January 2017. She remained in that position until December 2018.
"Stand For America PAC was created to support principled conservatives who will join us in this mission," states the website.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


