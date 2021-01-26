Israeli cabinet minister visits Sudan - report

Israeli government spokespeople did not respond to Reuters requests for confirmation that Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen had traveled to Khartoum, where, Walla said, he had met senior Sudanese officials.

There was no immediate comment from Sudanese officials.

Aviation data showed there had been a rare, direct return flight from Tel Aviv to the Sudanese capital on Monday. Two people familiar with the flight told Reuters on condition of anonymity that it had transported an Israeli delegation.

