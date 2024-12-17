Daily horoscope for Tuesday: Capricorn – A good day for emotional expression

Aries

A sense of emotional security at home and with family, with a strong connection to feelings of belonging and satisfaction. Issues with children and parents may arise. There’s a tendency to be subjective and take everything personally.

Taurus

A sense of security and belonging in your immediate environment. There may be an emotional turning point with people close to you, which can heighten sensitivity. Try not to see everything subjectively or take things too personally.

Gemini

Continuing from yesterday, today is also a good day to focus on planning and economic outlook for the future. You can clearly assess your current situation and where it’s leading you, and take the right steps forward.

Cancer

The moon in your sign strengthens you emotionally, connecting you to your emotional needs. Matters of home and family occupy your thoughts; issues regarding children or parents may arise. There’s also a strong connection to emotional security and belonging.

Leo

Sensitivity persists; family, children, and motherhood may stir emotions. Emotional floods or even dramas are possible. Connecting with family and children can give you the sense of security and belonging you need. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Virgo

A heightened social sensitivity today. You might engage in giving and community-based volunteering. It’s a good and fulfilling day, especially for those of you in caregiving roles. Your ability to nurture and give is especially strong today.

Libra

A day of high sensitivity regarding career and recognition. Connecting to your intuition will help you regulate your emotions and caregiving abilities within your professional role, enabling you to reach others more effectively than ever.

Scorpio

Emotional expression is strong today; you see everything through an emotional and subjective lens. Mood swings are possible. Spending time near or in water can balance you emotionally and help you reconnect internally.

Sagittarius

A sensitive day internally, with intense emotions. The need for emotional security and belonging arises. You’ll find satisfaction in fulfilling your emotional needs. You may feel a greater need to spend time alone to process your emotional experiences.

Capricorn

Relationships bring you a sense of security and belonging, as well as satisfaction and familial connection. There’s an opportunity to advance and deepen emotional ties in recently formed relationships – be attentive. It’s a good day to express emotions.

Aquarius

Tensions in existing relationships could lead to dramas. There’s heightened sensitivity and a sense of security and belonging in your work environment. It’s a fulfilling day for those of you who are caregivers or work with children and families.

Pisces

Emotional sensitivity is high. You may have an intense emotional experience in romantic relationships or with children. This can be a fulfilling experience that brings emotional security and belonging. Connecting to your emotions brings strength and stability.