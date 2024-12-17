4 zodiac signs entering a difficult period due to Mars retrograde

Mars, the planet of war, action, passion, and power, entered retrograde in Leo – one of the fixed signs – last Friday, December 6, 2024, and will remain there for a month until January 6, 2025.

What is Mars Retrograde?

Mars goes into retrograde every two years for a period lasting between 8 and 11 weeks. Since Mars governs ambition, sexuality, and conflicts, this period can be especially challenging. Mars retrograde triggers frustration, impatience, and insecurity – and can push us to sharpen our words, maintain our defenses, and fight back. Mars is a “personal planet,” which means its influence is deeply felt in our daily routines and sense of inner power and control. Its retrograde doesn’t go unnoticed – it can stir feelings of anger and bring to the surface things that have been suppressed for a long time.

Beware of the Fixed Signs

Astrologer Joshua Pingley, known as “The Spiritual Weatherman,” released a video on TikTok warning about four zodiac signs that are about to enter their “evil period” during Mars retrograde. According to him, this time, we should particularly fear the fixed signs: Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius. “Mars is going into retrograde for the first time in two years – and this energy is going to hit the fixed signs especially hard,” he explains. “These are the signs that are going to spend the rest of the year in a particularly combative state.”

Who Will Be Most Affected?

While the retrograde will affect everyone in one way or another – whether through a general sense of frustration, unexpected conflicts, or people who simply “lash out at you” – the fixed signs will feel it most strongly. This energy will impact anyone with the Sun, Ascendant, or Mars in Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius. Fixed signs, known for their ability to “hold on” at any cost, tend to harbor grudges and struggle with letting go or resolving conflicts positively. They cling tightly to their ideas and pride, and when they explode – the results are inevitable.

Pingley warns: “If there’s something you’ve been holding in or suppressing for a long time, the chances it will come out now are particularly high – and it will happen in a way no one will forget.” For those who don’t belong to the fixed signs, he has clear advice: “Don’t mess with these signs during this period. They’re not here to play – and they’re ready to prove it.”

Be Especially Wary of Aries!

Although Aries is not a fixed sign, Pingley gives it special “villain credit.” Mars, Aries’ ruling planet, always pushes it to be ready to fight, ignite the fire, or “step outside” for a battle. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

In Conclusion:

Don’t say we didn’t warn you! As this energy comes into play, everyone is going to feel it – but the fixed signs will be on the front lines of the struggle. Keep your cool and avoid unnecessary conflicts. When Mars is in retrograde, even the calmest people can turn into warriors.