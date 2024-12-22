Daily horoscope for Sunday: Virgo - The moon in your sign today

Aries

You may feel a general sense of strengthening today, both physically and mentally. There’s an improved ability to focus despite lingering sensitivity and confusion. Temporary energy dips might occur, but they will pass.

Taurus

Today, you have a clearer perspective on yourself, even if some lack of focus lingers. Practicality and purposefulness will serve you well. Strive to remain grounded and productive.

Gemini

You’re better equipped to communicate clearly with family members today. While you might experience emotional energy dips, maintaining order and cleanliness in your surroundings can help you regain balance.

Cancer

Your caregiving, service, and generosity are particularly noticeable today, especially toward those close to you. You’re feeling highly sensitive to loved ones. Setting clear boundaries without fear will help you conserve your energy.

Leo

This is a good day for financial organization and maintaining control over your expenses. The situation looks clearer and more precise. Be logical and deliberate in your decisions to ensure you make the right choices.

Virgo

The Moon remains in your sign today, bringing steadier energy than recent days. However, occasional energy dips may persist. Pay attention to your body—it will help you stay balanced emotionally as well.

Libra

You’re continuing the process of internal cleansing and organization that began a few days ago. Emotional waves might surface, but allow them to rise and release. This deep inner purification process will help you let go of repressed feelings.

Scorpio

You’re feeling more precise and organized today, which enhances your ability to contribute to community service and giving. Although you might experience energy dips and a desire for solitude, the situation feels calmer than in recent days.

Sagittarius

Mercury is still in your sign, increasing your talkativeness and directness—sometimes leading to tactless moments. Pay attention to your words. Career matters and work-related issues are becoming clearer, though some lack of focus and energy dips persist.

Capricorn

The Sun in Capricorn strengthens your presence. You may feel internal tension pushing you toward proving yourself. Maintain focus and avoid spreading yourself too thin. Concentrate on productive efforts.

Aquarius

You’re experiencing greater inner clarity today after some difficult days. Despite lingering unexplained energy dips, emotional cleansing and purification continue. These processes will bring resolution in the coming days.

Pisces

Clarity in relationships is emerging after a challenging period. While confusion and boundary-related issues may persist, they will ease in the coming days. Trust your intuition—it will guide you through this phase.