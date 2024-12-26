Thursday's horoscope: Pisces – Mood Swings and extremes are possible

Aries

An intense and emotionally sensitive day. Relationships are tense, with tendencies toward impulsiveness and anger. It's advisable to release control and channel your energy into creative, physical, or sexual activities.

Taurus

Relationships are going through intense and charged days. Tensions and anger might surface. Try to avoid impulsive reactions, which could lead to emotional and extreme decisions.

Gemini

Work routines and surroundings are particularly intense these days. Tensions and anger might lead to impulsive responses. Engage in physical activity, sports, or treatments like massage to release stress and maintain balance.

Cancer

A sensitive day with potential mood swings and powerful emotional experiences, whether romantic or involving children. Emotions may tend toward extremes and dramatics. Avoid impulsive reactions and try to let go of control.

Leo

Home and family dynamics are intense and charged. Tensions are high, and there's a tendency for impulsive and dramatic responses. Relationships feel more strained than usual—try to let go of emotional control.

Virgo

Heightened sensitivity in interactions with those around you. Tensions may lead to impulsive and dramatic reactions, and even routine relationships feel unsettled. Trust your intuition and release control.

Libra

Financial matters are challenging these days. These are not ideal times for complex deals or emotional, impulsive expenditures. Avoid making extreme financial decisions or taking drastic steps.

Scorpio

The moon in your sign intensifies emotions and challenges, heightening control issues and impulsive reactions. Suppressed anger may surface. Let go of control and trust the process.

Sagittarius

An emotionally sensitive and intense day. You may experience fears and emotional floods, alongside deep anger and tension. Maintain balance through inner listening, meditation, music, or any activity that brings you inner peace.

Capricorn

A tense and emotionally charged social day. There’s a need for privacy and a tendency toward emotional intensity, tension, and sensitivity. Avoid taking on more than you already have and release control.

Aquarius

An intense and emotional day regarding career matters. Maintain a low profile during these days, as there’s a tendency toward impulsive and extreme reactions that could lead to problematic situations.

Pisces

An emotional and sensitive day. Mood swings and extreme emotional states may occur. You might feel impulsive and experience deep inner tension. Let go of emotional control. Spending time near or in water can help soothe and balance your emotions.