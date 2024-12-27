Choose a card: What small change should you make to transform your life?

Familiar with the 80/20 rule? According to this principle, 20% of our actions produce 80% of the results. This suggests that many daily activities don’t truly benefit us. While they might be enjoyable or habitual, they’re not necessarily the most productive or effective. So, what small change would make the most impact for you right now?

Take a moment, select one of the three cards—the one that catches your eye or “speaks” to you—and let’s uncover its message.

Take a good look at the cards and choose the one that “calls to you.”

Tarot: Ten of Cups Card (credit: Walla System)

Card 1: Ten of Cups

The Ten of Cups combines the number 10—a symbol of completeness and fulfillment—with the suit of Pentacles, representing grounding, realization, and meeting our needs.

This card describes the realization of our dreams and the importance of maintaining what we’ve achieved. Perhaps you need to adopt small habits that sustain your current progress—this could mean regular exercise, healthy eating, or other preventive measures.

Another potential change hinted at here relates to family. A simple gesture, like a phone call to your mom, dad, or niece every two weeks, could greatly enhance family dynamics. Perhaps surprising your family with a dessert at a gathering or calling to celebrate a birthday could brighten someone’s day. Sometimes, these small, extra efforts make all the difference.

The Ten of Cups also symbolizes abundance. Incorporating habits that bring a sense of plenty might help this week—setting aside money for a small gift each month, treating yourself to something special, or simply practicing gratitude. Even jotting down three things you’re thankful for each day could significantly improve your mood and quality of life.

Which of these resonates with you? Commit to one small change for the upcoming week. Tarot: Two of Pentacles Card (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Card 2: Two of Pentacles

The number 2 represents dilemmas and challenges, while Pentacles symbolize grounding and realization. The Two of Pentacles often signifies doubts or hesitation, even though, in reality, things are going well, and your potential is high.

What change should you make? Start by listing all the decisions you've been postponing. Procrastination is the stumbling block for this card. This week, commit to deciding—no more delays. Just decide. Often, these deferred matters can be resolved in minutes once we take action.

Additionally, you might need to project confidence. This doesn’t mean pretending to be someone else but rather displaying more self-assurance—confidence in your knowledge, expertise, and abilities. This card often reflects “impostor syndrome.” But in truth, you do know enough—you just need to act like it. This might mean walking taller or sharing professional advice with a friend. Tarot: The World Card (credit: Walla System)

Card 3: The World

The World is part of the spiritual arcana. It represents closure and is a powerful card of completeness, boundaries, and successful conclusions.

What small change can you make this week? Close loose ends. Press “send” on that email, give one last push to complete a project, and achieve your goal. These small actions don’t require much effort but do demand the willingness to finish what’s already near completion.

If you recently wrapped up a project or life stage, now’s the time to take a small step forward into the next phase instead of lingering in the completed one. Starting something new—a first date after a breakup, sending out a couple of job applications, or even initiating a new project—marks the courage to move forward and shows you’ve learned valuable lessons.

You don’t need to rush; we’re talking about small changes. But taking that first step beyond the circle will set you on your next journey.

Each card has multiple facets and perspectives. If you’ve been drawn to this article, you’re already learning to interpret cards. Perhaps you’re just starting, or maybe you’re familiar with some techniques, but you’re now part of the Tarot community. So, keep learning, discovering, and enjoying the vast, surprising world of Tarot.

The cards encapsulate ancient wisdom while also absorbing new meanings over time. They’re versatile tools offering daily tips or significant insights for a whole year, depending on intent, approach, and connection to the cards.

What’s important now? To deepen your understanding. You can do so through my website, the SOS Tarot Facebook group, or Instagram—completely free. Explore courses and books if you wish. Nothing can stop you from taking the next step.

The author is Sagi Mendelboim is the director of a school for personal fulfillment studies, Tarot, and dreams. He is the author of the bestseller The Guide to Tarot Card Reading, a practitioner of classical homeopathy, and has over 30 years of experience teaching courses and workshops on personal development, Tarot, and dreams. These are offered via Zoom, in Tel Aviv, and other cities across the country.