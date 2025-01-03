Tarot card reading: January 2025 Horoscope by your zodiac sign

Roni, a tarot card reader and spiritual communicator, runs a website and a TikTok channel featuring various tarot readings and spiritual messages. Each month, she performs an astrological reading for all zodiac signs. Here's her forecast for January 2025:

Capricorn

Happy birthday! Your birthday month invites deep introspection, connecting you with inner truths and insights to brighten your path ahead. Don't shy away from the process of discovery—it’s essential! This is a time for stepping back, relaxing, and allowing others to take charge. Mid-month, expect a dramatic change that will lead to success and closure of loose ends.

Love: Balance control and letting go. Singles may meet fiery zodiac signs.

Balance control and letting go. Singles may meet fiery zodiac signs. Career & Finances: Allow yourself to enjoy your earnings—it’s not a bad thing!

Gemini

Things are starting to move forward in your life—deals are closing, and new opportunities and experiences are on the horizon. You'll find yourself surrounded by many people who uplift and energize you. Take the best from each person and leave behind anything unhelpful.

Love: Both partners are blending energies, creating many shared activities. Singles may find lasting relationships with fire signs.

Both partners are blending energies, creating many shared activities. Singles may find lasting relationships with fire signs. Career & Finances: Be decisive and responsible.

Cancer

Something troubling you requires healing. Find a way to resolve emotional challenges, particularly through sharing. Avoid shyness or discomfort; optimism is great, but face reality to maintain control.

Love: Those experiencing a breakup should give themselves time to heal. Couples need better communication. Singles should focus on personal growth before starting new relationships.

Those experiencing a breakup should give themselves time to heal. Couples need better communication. Singles should focus on personal growth before starting new relationships. Finances: Manage your money carefully; avoid extravagance.

Leo

You're entering 2025 with high energy! You’ve made significant strides in recent months, and the universe is about to reward you. Keep contributing to yourself and others, and share your light.

Love: Singles have a golden opportunity to meet their soulmate. Couples will see their love blossom as they appreciate what they have.

Singles have a golden opportunity to meet their soulmate. Couples will see their love blossom as they appreciate what they have. Career & Finances: Relax and let go of control.

Taurus

You’re oscillating between introspection, isolation, and optimism. These extremes make it hard to find stability. Seek the wisdom of loved ones to regain balance. Avoid taking on too much and delegate tasks where possible.

Love: After releasing negativity, you’re now open to new opportunities.

After releasing negativity, you’re now open to new opportunities. Career & Finances: Your responsibility earns you respect and recognition.

Libra

Balance is your keyword this month. Move toward your goals with determination, but at your own pace. Enjoy the journey and take charge of your life—it will pay off.

Love: Falling for someone ambitious but hesitant to commit. Couples should show sensitivity to receive appreciation.

Falling for someone ambitious but hesitant to commit. Couples should show sensitivity to receive appreciation. Career & Finances: Progress and advancement as you remain consistent and dedicated.

Aquarius

Positive energy surrounds you this month! Despite past pain, your optimism allows you to grow and thrive. You’re leaving the past behind and moving forward, earning the admiration of those around you.

Love: Singles may connect with a sensitive water sign. Some Aquarians might even get married this month—congratulations!

Singles may connect with a sensitive water sign. Some Aquarians might even get married this month—congratulations! Career & Finances: Everything falls into place!

Sagittarius

You start the month with low energy that gradually strengthens. Focus on the present and trust that you have the tools to handle the moment. Surrounding yourself with supportive people will be essential. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Love: A “cold war” in relationships may require one partner to break the ice or involve a third party. Singles need to be brave and proactive.

A “cold war” in relationships may require one partner to break the ice or involve a third party. Singles need to be brave and proactive. Career: Expect stability and comfort.

Virgo

Save some luck for others—what a fantastic month! Everything seems to be aligning perfectly: love, family, health, work, and more. It’s as if you’ve found the perfect recipe for success!

Love: Your blessing brings luck to others. Trust yourself and move forward.

Your blessing brings luck to others. Trust yourself and move forward. Career & Finances: Everything is falling into place. Enjoy it!

Aries

Emotions and family dominate this month. You may feel restless due to concerns about money and love. Despite your efforts, reality might not align with your expectations, teaching you a valuable lesson.

Love: You’re giving your all while your partner grapples with fears. Ultimately, you’ll emerge stronger, as luck is always on your side.

Scorpio

Stop dragging your feet on decisions. Clarity with yourself and others will make life much easier. Consider working with a professional to clear residual issues from the past year and start 2025 energetically elevated.

Love: Open your heart to those who want to love you.

Open your heart to those who want to love you. Career: Expect surprisingly positive outcomes!

Pisces

Sometimes, things must be deconstructed to be rebuilt. This is your path now: courageously reconnecting the dots for solutions. Outwardly, everything seems fine, but internally, you're undergoing significant changes.