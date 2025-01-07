Daily horoscope for Tuesday: Virgo - Intense and charged emotions

Aries

The energies continue to be strong with the Moon in your sign, emotions are charged, a lot of anger can arise, impulsive and even violent reactions are felt. It’s recommended to channel the energies into sports or activities.

Taurus

Internal unrest, intense emotions rising, suppressed anger creates unexpected reactions, a desire to express yourself encounters difficulty and timing isn’t quite right, patience is needed.

Gemini

You are socially dominant, capable of leadership and action, along with emotional intensity and unrest pushing you forward. It’s good to maintain patience and avoid aggressive and impulsive expressions.

Cancer

Mars returns to you in retrograde, a time for action with a lot of patience and the right pace. You are initiating and leading in your career, your desire to express yourself is strong, but be mindful of the tendency for impulsive, emotional, and even aggressive reactions. It’s important to maintain patience and restraint.

Leo

Your presence is dominant, especially in expressing your opinions, you are direct and sharp, there may be impulsive and slightly aggressive expressions. Try not to impose your opinions on others and maintain patience. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Virgo

Emotions are intense and charged, accumulation of anger may lead to impulsiveness and aggressiveness. Try to maintain balance, channeling energies into sports or physical activities can moderate the reactions.

Libra

Tensions and rising anger in relationships create impulsive and charged reactions from the other side. Today, it’s best to give space and be patient, try to avoid arguments and fueling the fire.

Scorpio

Today, it’s good to channel excess energy into sports or activities, reactions tend to be impulsive and aggressive, there is unrest mainly in the work environment. Avoid arguments and disagreements with superiors, colleagues, and clients.

Sagittarius

The energies are intense and strong, your presence is noticeable and dramatic, there’s a tendency to express anger and impulsiveness. Try to maintain patience and composure, your desire to express yourself is strong today.

Capricorn

The atmosphere at home and with family is noisy and intense, there’s a tendency for loudness, arguments, and impulsiveness. Try to maintain patience, there’s tension and anger at home affecting you.

Aquarius

You tend to be outgoing in your close environment, there may be tension, arguments, and rising anger with your close ones. Try to maintain patience and avoid impulsive and charged reactions.

Pisces

Today, it’s best to avoid impulsive and emotional spending, there’s a tendency to react hastily and act immediately, which may lead to incorrect financial moves and decisions that could hurt you.