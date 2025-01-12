Daily horoscope for Sunday: Taurus - Setting boundaries is essential

Aries

Emotional days at home and within the family. Communication is emotional, with a tendency toward subjectivity and taking things personally. You may experience sensitivity with children or parents who drain your energy. Try to also listen to yourself.

Taurus

High sensitivity with those close to you. Setting boundaries is essential and important. Communication is emotional, and it’s crucial to pay attention to what arises. There’s a tendency for dramatic reactions.

Gemini

Financial matters come up and affect you emotionally. There’s a tendency for emotional spending. Mood swings influence your expenses today, so it’s important to maintain logical boundaries and avoid overindulgence. Avoid making significant financial decisions today.

Cancer

The moon in your sign heightens sensitivity in all areas. There’s a tendency to become emotionally swept away and dramatic in immediate reactions. Pay attention to communication in relationships, which may be tense.

Leo

A high level of inner sensitivity brings emotional outbursts, impulsiveness, and drama, which can distract you from making sound decisions. Try to maintain as much logic as possible. Spending time or bathing near a body of water can help balance your emotions.

Virgo

High social sensitivity is noticeable. Your ability to give and care for others is strong, and your intuition is heightened. This day may encourage voluntary or community activities, but it’s important to set boundaries to protect yourself.

Libra

Sensitive days regarding career and recognition. Your ability to give and your high level of empathy can help you make an impact through sensitivity to others. Maintain boundaries and avoid giving too much at your own expense.

Scorpio

These are days of particularly heightened sensitivity. Your perspective is emotional and subjective, leading to potential emotional outbursts and drama. To balance, consider spending time or bathing in a body of water, such as the sea or any accessible source.

Sagittarius

Internal emotional days bring a need for belonging and emotional security, family connection, and a tendency to withdraw. There’s a need to connect with your deep feelings, which may result in emotional outbursts. Spending time near the sea or a body of water can help balance you emotionally.

Capricorn

Relationships feel sensitive, potentially causing emotional outbursts and drama. A heightened need for emotional security arises, alongside feelings of uncertainty in relationships. Communication is also tense and emotional. Try to be patient with the situation.

Aquarius

Sensitive days in your work environment and daily routine, especially for caregivers or those working with children or families. Boundaries and constructive communication are necessary. Emotional situations or drama may arise.

Pisces

These are emotional and sensitive days, especially in romantic relationships or for parents with children. Emotional outbursts and drama are possible. It’s crucial to set boundaries and maintain constructive, non-emotional communication.