Daily horoscope for Monday: Aries - You tend to be very emotional

Aries

Tonight's full moon stirs up past emotions tied to home and family. You may find yourself deeply emotional, experiencing mood swings, viewing things subjectively, and taking matters to heart. Concerns involving children or parents might preoccupy you.

Taurus

Today's full moon heightens sensitivity with those close to you: siblings, cousins, neighbors, etc. You may react emotionally and impulsively. Try to be more patient and release any restrictive feelings.

Libra

A full moon affects your finances in the coming weeks. Beware of impulsive and emotional spending. It might be challenging to maintain logic and sound judgment, leading to unwise financial decisions.

Cancer

Tonight's full moon in your sign influences your relationships. You might act impulsively, view things subjectively, and take matters personally. Communication may not flow smoothly. Practice patience.

Leo

A full moon amplifies internal emotional surges, subjective perspectives, and self-reflection. Mood swings, tears, and dramas may surface, making them hard to conceal. Spending time with supportive family or connecting with water—like the sea or a warm bath—could bring emotional balance.

Virgo

The full moon will have a social impact on you in the coming weeks. Your ability to give and care will intensify, possibly involving social volunteering. Increased sensitivity makes it essential to maintain energy and set boundaries.

Libra

Sensitive times in career and recognition matters. Your ability to give and empathize is heightened, helping you influence others positively. Maintain boundaries and avoid overextending yourself.

Scorpio

The full moon heightens your intuition and sensitivity. Emotional surges, impulsive reactions, and mood swings may occur. It’s advisable to avoid making significant decisions in the coming weeks.

Sagittarius

The full moon might trigger emotional upheavals and internal dramas. You could feel emotional and impulsive, with fluctuating moods. Solitude or spending time with family at home may be comforting.

Capricorn

The full moon opposite your sign impacts your relationships in the coming weeks. Communication may be strained, and emotional, dramatic reactions from the other party are possible. You’ll need to remain patient and act maturely.

Aquarius

The full moon affects your work environment and daily routine. Health matters may also arise. Sensitivity, especially among caregivers or those working with children or families, along with emotional outbursts and impulsiveness, characterizes the upcoming weeks.

Pisces

The full moon heightens sensitivity in romance or child-related matters. Intense emotional experiences and dramatic, impulsive reactions may occur. Emotional overwhelm could be balanced through creative expression.