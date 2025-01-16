Pick a card: Why can’t we disconnect from our ex?

When we're connected to a certain person, even when they're no longer a part of our lives, sometimes there's still a bond, communication, an energy network, energetic threads—whatever we want to call it. This is the very sense that connects us when we "feel" someone needs us, when we have the urge to call our mom or dad, or when we feel the need to escape a certain place because it has a "bad vibe." The truth is that most of the time, we hold this energetic connection ourselves, meaning we largely choose to "cooperate" with it—and we can often break it simply by making a decision. Just as we don't have to stay in touch with an old friend, a client, or a friend's mother, we also don't have to maintain or nurture an energetic connection.

So, what's the message for anyone still "maintaining an energetic connection" with their ex but knows deep down that it's time to let go? Completely by chance, three cards from the swords series were drawn! This means, cut the cords—it’s time.

Pick a card between 1-3 to understand how to disconnect in the most effective and easy way this week, how to move forward and free yourself... 1, 2, or 3? Which card speaks to you most? The right message for you will appear there.

The Queen of Swords Tarot Card (credit: Walla System)

If you picked card number 1: Queen of Swords - Quality Disconnect

The Queen of Swords has a unique ability—disconnecting. But it's not a cold or "bad" disconnect. It's the kind of blessed disconnect pilots experience when they're focused solely on their dashboard, the disconnect a doctor feels when they're busy with surgery, or the disconnect an artist feels when they don’t notice the time passing because they are so absorbed. The Queen of Swords has the ability to disconnect not because she says to herself "don’t think about your ex," but because she’s simply busy with other things that enrich her. She does what she loves and directs all that excess energy to someone or something else.

Additionally, she creates distance and stays busy. She’s not available, not open to every message or phone call (as if anyone’s calling today). She doesn’t give her all and doesn’t share much information. She’s simply busy. Technologically? She’s a pro. So, maybe now is the time to get more involved in this area, or simply return to online dating. It’s time. She takes time for herself, and she enjoys it. To be precise? She’s reclaiming her time and resources—back to herself. Tarot: Nine of Swords Card (credit: Walla System)

If you picked card number 2: Nine of Swords - Necessary Disconnect

The Nine of Swords has two important aspects worth considering. First and most importantly—don’t get into a sick bed. If the relationship was with someone who’s not good for us, with unhealthy behavior or thinking patterns, or someone who treated us poorly on a consistent basis, the only answer is—goodbye. We must cut the cords because it's the right thing to do, and the main motivation should be—thank goodness we stopped now before it’s too late. It's good we left in time, good we got out, separated forces and paths, good we parted ways.

The next step is to literally get out of bed and start doing things in the real world. Connect with people, return to our habits, go back to the gym. Clinging to the bed (physically and metaphorically) only harms us, and each time we get hooked on thoughts about it, we need to get out of bed and say, “That’s enough, what can I do for myself today? What’s the next possible small step?” Slowly but surely, this will be behind us. Tarot: Ace of Swords (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

If you picked card number 3: Ace of Swords - Cut It Because We Decided

Sometimes, all we need is a decision. A decision that from today, the relationship is really over. Maybe we won’t get the closure we wanted, maybe there are things we didn’t say or wish we could have said. If we have someone to say those things to? Great, we can send them to that person and block them, or send them to ourselves, or print them out and bury them in the sand. It doesn’t really matter. What matters is deciding, that no matter how we feel, how much we want to, and what we wish, we must move on, and that’s the best thing for all involved!

In this card, we need to know or remember (if we already do) that if it didn’t end this way, it probably would have ended another way. There may be connections that can’t really continue, grow, or flourish. Maybe the person isn’t right for us in the long run, maybe we have a completely different vision for the future and life, maybe we’re not healthy for each other. At some point, it probably needed to be cut, and in this case?

The Ace of Swords always pushes us toward the right decision. A better person, a better relationship, the best path there is. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The cards change the future by helping us see our future in a positive light—and act accordingly. The cards release our blocked thoughts, they strengthen our powers in the present, and this way, we learn how to "cook" the life that’s most true to who we are—for our taste, for who we are, for how we want to live.

When we learn Tarot, we come into contact with the language of life itself. We begin to understand so many life situations and lessons, and we understand how to truly turn challenges into resources for growth—not just as a slogan, but through guidance and action. When we learn Tarot, we are in control of the process. We understand every action and movement, why we do it, and how to apply the techniques to every problem and situation we face. We speak the language, and language is power, and in our case, it’s the power to change our story.

The author is Mendelboim Sagi. He is the director of the school for personal fulfillment, Tarot, and dreams studies, the author of the bestselling book "The Guide to Reading Tarot Cards," and practices classical homeopathy. He has 30 years of experience teaching and running courses and workshops on personal development, Tarot, and dreams, which he conducts via Zoom, in Tel Aviv, and in other cities across the country.