Daily horoscope for Monday: Gemini – Tendency for impulsive reactions

Aries

Relationships are under tension in communication with a tendency for impulsiveness and impatience. Harmony has been disrupted, collaborations are creating tension, and it’s advisable not to make hasty decisions.

Taurus

A day of tension in communication at work and in daily routines, with a tendency for impulsive reactions and restlessness. It’s a less favorable day for collaboration and teamwork. Try to maintain balance.

Gemini

Creativity is high, communication is tense, with a tendency for impulsive reactions, emotional imbalance, and impatience. Creative expression can help balance you emotionally.

Cancer

You continue to act and initiate, but there is tension regarding home and family matters, leading to sensitivity and imbalance. Communication is tense, making it difficult to feel harmony and balance. Try to maintain patience.

Leo

Communication with your close environment is tense but stable. There's a tendency for impulsive reactions and impatience. You may experience difficulty in gaining cooperation from close ones, or it may be accompanied by tension and imbalance.

Virgo

A day where you need to maintain financial balance. There’s a tendency for impulsive and ill-considered spending, which could create imbalance and tension. Cooperation may also be difficult. It’s a less favorable day for financial decisions.

Libra

The Moon in your sign creates tension today in communication and the ability to negotiate or collaborate. There’s a tendency for tense reactions and difficulty making decisions, but optimism still remains.

Scorpio

A deep sense of emotional imbalance, difficulty finding inner harmony, and making any decisions. Even cooperation seems problematic today. Communication is tense and tends to be impulsive. Maintain patience.

Sagittarius

Popularity is still noticeable, but collaborations are more challenging. Communication and negotiation skills are under tension. Impulsive reactions and difficulty making decisions are present.

Capricorn

Communication is tense and may lack patience. It’s a less favorable day for collaboration and decision-making in career and recognition matters. It’s best to try to maintain existing stability and avoid imbalance.

Aquarius

The Sun has entered your sign and is closely aligned with Pluto, which in the coming days will create a focus on major and complex transformation processes that will lead to strengthening and empowerment in every area of your life.

Pisces

Days of tension and closure of cycles in relationships. Matters of boundaries arise, and you need to maintain your position and desires in front of the other party. Be aware of communication that can create tension and imbalance.