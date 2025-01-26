Sunday's horoscope: Taurus - Maintain a practical and realistic approach

Aries
The energy remains high. Social boundaries in relationships require attention. Optimism, lightness, and a sense of release are noticeable. From the afternoon, the energy becomes more stable, purposeful, and practical, restoring confidence and stability.
Taurus
Feelings from the past few days persist. Social boundaries in relationships are recommended. From the afternoon, energy stabilizes, and a sense of security and stability strengthens. Maintain a practical and realistic approach.
Gemini
Relationships require proper boundaries. There is a tendency to get caught up in drama and exaggerated reactions. From the afternoon, you feel the energy shifting and stabilizing, bringing a more practical and grounded perspective.
Cancer
The energy from the last two days continues to influence today. From the afternoon, you feel more stable and secure, especially through relationships. Stay focused and practical.
Leo
The strong energy is still present today. From the afternoon, energetic stability returns, and dealing with routine and work matters restores confidence and practicality.
Virgo
The home atmosphere remains intense. Relationships require proper boundaries and a reduction in drama. From the afternoon, the energy stabilizes, and the noise quiets down. A practical and grounded attitude will help you regain balance.
Libra
At the start of the day, you exude openness and optimism in your immediate environment. From the afternoon, the energy becomes more serious, affecting the atmosphere at home and with family. Try not to burden yourself with unnecessary family responsibilities.
Scorpio
It’s still advisable to keep a close watch on financial matters, expenses, gambling, and economic risks. From the afternoon, energy stabilizes, and you return to a more responsible and realistic outlook.
Sagittarius
The moon is still in your sign until the afternoon, influencing your light and carefree energy. From the afternoon, the moon transitions into Capricorn, stabilizing the energy and making you more grounded and serious.
Capricorn
The moon moves into your sign this afternoon, strengthening your sense of stability and confidence, despite boundary issues that require attention. You’ll gain the ability to view the situation more realistically, practically, and seriously.
Aquarius
The energy from the past two days continues today. From the afternoon, the energy shifts, and you feel introspective and emotionally withdrawn, accompanied by deep reflection and a sense of awakening.
Pisces
Boundaries in relationships are necessary. There’s a tendency to get caught up in drama and exaggerated reactions. From the afternoon, the energy stabilizes, becoming more serious and practical, with greater responsibility and maturity.