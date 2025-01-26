Sunday's horoscope: Taurus - Maintain a practical and realistic approach

Aries

The energy remains high. Social boundaries in relationships require attention. Optimism, lightness, and a sense of release are noticeable. From the afternoon, the energy becomes more stable, purposeful, and practical, restoring confidence and stability.

Taurus

Feelings from the past few days persist. Social boundaries in relationships are recommended. From the afternoon, energy stabilizes, and a sense of security and stability strengthens. Maintain a practical and realistic approach.

Gemini

Relationships require proper boundaries. There is a tendency to get caught up in drama and exaggerated reactions. From the afternoon, you feel the energy shifting and stabilizing, bringing a more practical and grounded perspective.

Cancer

The energy from the last two days continues to influence today. From the afternoon, you feel more stable and secure, especially through relationships. Stay focused and practical.

Leo

The strong energy is still present today. From the afternoon, energetic stability returns, and dealing with routine and work matters restores confidence and practicality.

Virgo

The home atmosphere remains intense. Relationships require proper boundaries and a reduction in drama. From the afternoon, the energy stabilizes, and the noise quiets down. A practical and grounded attitude will help you regain balance.

Libra

At the start of the day, you exude openness and optimism in your immediate environment. From the afternoon, the energy becomes more serious, affecting the atmosphere at home and with family. Try not to burden yourself with unnecessary family responsibilities.

Scorpio

It’s still advisable to keep a close watch on financial matters, expenses, gambling, and economic risks. From the afternoon, energy stabilizes, and you return to a more responsible and realistic outlook.

Sagittarius

The moon is still in your sign until the afternoon, influencing your light and carefree energy. From the afternoon, the moon transitions into Capricorn, stabilizing the energy and making you more grounded and serious.

Capricorn

The moon moves into your sign this afternoon, strengthening your sense of stability and confidence, despite boundary issues that require attention. You’ll gain the ability to view the situation more realistically, practically, and seriously. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Aquarius

The energy from the past two days continues today. From the afternoon, the energy shifts, and you feel introspective and emotionally withdrawn, accompanied by deep reflection and a sense of awakening.

Pisces

Boundaries in relationships are necessary. There’s a tendency to get caught up in drama and exaggerated reactions. From the afternoon, the energy stabilizes, becoming more serious and practical, with greater responsibility and maturity.