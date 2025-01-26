Weekly Horoscope: January 26 to February 1, 2025

Map of the Week:

Mars is in retrograde motion in Cancer (20° - 21°): Mars retrograde in Cancer continues to emphasize emotional and personal processes related to home, family, and emotional security. This is a time when direct action or quick decisions may be delayed, but patience allows for deeper reflection. The angles between Mars, Saturn, and Neptune invite us to consider long-term emotional influences and build stable emotional foundations. This could be a challenging week on a personal level, but with great potential for healing.

Moon's Movement Throughout the Week: Sunday (26/1): The Moon in Sagittarius (23°) brings a sense of lightness, curiosity, and freedom. A great time to explore new topics or embark on an adventure. Monday and Tuesday (27-28/1): The Moon in Capricorn focuses us on work, tasks, and planning. Productive days requiring patience and attention to detail. Wednesday and Thursday (29-30/1): The Moon in Aquarius inspires innovation and a desire for social collaboration. A perfect time for group projects and discussions with like-minded individuals. Friday and Saturday (31/1-1/2): The Moon in Pisces brings emotional softness and intuition. A great time for inner reflection, rest, and focusing on the spiritual side. (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Analysis by Area:

Social: This week's social life fluctuates between lightness and deeper connections. The Moon in Sagittarius on Sunday encourages openness and casual connections, but as it moves to Capricorn, there is a sense of social responsibility. This is a good time to strengthen bonds with trusted individuals or consider long-term social commitments. By the end of the week, with the Moon in Pisces, you will feel the need for intimate, meaningful connections. These connections may include moments of honesty or conversations leading to deep emotional ties.

Social Recommendations: On Wednesday and Thursday, the Moon in Aquarius is especially suitable for social gatherings or group events. By the weekend, with the Moon in Pisces, you are invited to smaller, intimate meetings—time to open your heart and share your emotions.

Financial: This week requires a balanced and cautious approach to financial matters. The Moon in Capricorn at the start of the week offers an opportunity to focus on financial planning, budgeting, or reassessing your income and expenses. Venus in Pisces enhances financial intuition and helps you understand where to invest and what to release. Mercury's transition to Aquarius on 28/1 adds a new angle of innovative thinking, making it a good time to consider unconventional solutions to financial issues.

Financial Recommendations: Monday and Tuesday are ideal for budgeting or wrapping up ongoing financial matters. On Wednesday and Thursday, try to think of creative ways to expand your income sources. By the weekend, with the Moon in Pisces, be cautious—avoid making rash financial decisions.

Emotional and Personal: This is a week full of emotions, with deep processes continuing to unfold. Mars in Cancer retrograde might intensify feelings of emotional vulnerability but also invites healing through reflection and understanding. The Moon in Pisces at the weekend brings a sense of completion to an emotional cycle and opens the door for renewal.

Emotional Recommendations: Use Monday and Tuesday for planning and reflecting on what you need emotionally. On Wednesday and Thursday, the Moon in Aquarius invites you to detach from emotional burdens and seek relief through creativity and social connections. By the weekend, with the Moon in Pisces, it’s an excellent time for meditation, art, or deep emotional expression.

General Weekly Recommendations:

Work and Tasks: The Moon in Capricorn at the start of the week is an ideal time for planning and organizing long-term tasks.

The Moon in Capricorn at the start of the week is an ideal time for planning and organizing long-term tasks. Relationships: The Moon in Aquarius on Wednesday and Thursday encourages light-hearted and inspiring conversations, while the weekend opens a window for deeper, more intimate connections.

The Moon in Aquarius on Wednesday and Thursday encourages light-hearted and inspiring conversations, while the weekend opens a window for deeper, more intimate connections. Emotions and Inner Reflection: The days with the Moon in Pisces invite a break from routine—time for rest, inner healing, and understanding emotions.

The days with the Moon in Pisces invite a break from routine—time for rest, inner healing, and understanding emotions. Innovation and Ideas: Mercury's transition to Aquarius on 28/1 opens an opportunity for more creative and practical thinking.

This week requires a balanced and cautious approach in financial matters. (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Shall we move on to the weekly horoscope for each of the 12 zodiac signs?

Before that, feel free to join the official astrology group of astrologer Walla, Yair Tribelsky, to enjoy personal map analysis, more focused predictions, celebrity map analyses, and more. Click here to learn more about the group >>

Weekly Horoscope by Zodiac Signs: Aries:

This week, you are dealing with emotional processes related to family and home. Mars retrograde asks you to take a deep breath and avoid hasty decisions. A sense of social freedom arrives in the middle of the week, with opportunities for new connections. In terms of work, it’s a time to assess long-term projects and focus on what truly matters. By the weekend, sensitivity increases, making it a time for inner reflection and calm planning. Try to balance initiative and action with rest and emotional support.

Taurus: This week requires you to deal with financial matters and close collaborations. The Moon in Capricorn on Monday and Tuesday helps you plan precise steps for the future. Venus in Pisces invites emotional and social connections that can enrich your life. Pay attention to new ideas that come mid-week—they could change your approach. By the weekend, the Moon in Pisces brings soft energy and pleasant nostalgia. A time for strengthening close bonds and finding fulfillment in personal hobbies.

Gemini: Jupiter in your sign continues to highlight opportunities for learning and expanding your mind. Mercury in Aquarius from Tuesday opens the door for innovative ideas and collaborations. The Moon in Capricorn at the start of the week requires attention to financial matters and important tasks. Mid-week is the perfect time to connect with friends and step outside your comfort zone. By the weekend, the Moon in Pisces brings heightened sensitivity and a desire to connect with the spiritual world. Maintain a balance between intense activity and quiet moments for reflection. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Cancer: Mars in your sign in retrograde brings a sense of vulnerability and a desire to reassess personal needs. The Moon in Capricorn raises issues in close relationships—time for open conversations and creating a stable foundation. The Moon in Aquarius on Wednesday and Thursday is great for evaluating innovative ideas and expanding social connections. By the weekend, with the Moon in Pisces, you will feel an emotional connection and a desire to touch on inner topics. This is a week where deep emotional processes can lead to growth if you allow them to unfold. Try to combine rest with moderate activity to maintain emotional and physical balance.

Leo: This week brings energy for action and new aspirations, especially in the career field. The Moon in Capricorn helps you concentrate and build your professional path clearly. On Wednesday and Thursday, the Moon in Aquarius invites social collaborations and interesting meetings. Your creativity is at its peak—this is a time to dare and try something new. By the weekend, the Moon in Pisces offers inner reflection time and emotional renewal. Maintain a balance between leadership and responsibility, as well as moments of emotional regeneration.

Virgo: The week begins with a feeling of productivity with the Moon in Capricorn—a perfect time for forward planning. Meaningful conversations on Monday and Tuesday may bring insights that will move you forward. Mercury in Aquarius from Tuesday helps you think in a more innovative and practical way. The Moon in Aquarius on Wednesday and Thursday is great for teamwork and establishing professional connections. By the weekend, the Moon in Pisces invites rest and a focus on emotional and personal areas. Dedicate time for quiet thinking and find creative solutions to open issues.

Libra: This week highlights relationships and strengthening close bonds. The Moon in Capricorn on Monday and Tuesday reminds you to maintain clear boundaries with others. Venus in Pisces strengthens your emotional sensitivity and brings opportunities for new connections. On Wednesday and Thursday, the Moon in Aquarius brings lightness and a sense of social freedom. By the weekend, the Moon in Pisces invites you to retreat inwardly and spend quality time with family. This is a week where cooperation and honesty will lead to significant achievements.

Scorpio: Mars in retrograde invites you to examine your personal motives and focus on inner healing. The Moon in Capricorn helps you focus on long-term goals and resolve practical issues at the start of the week. On Wednesday and Thursday, the Moon in Aquarius brings an innovative approach and breakthrough ideas. By the weekend, the Moon in Pisces stimulates sensitivity and creativity—time to engage in hobbies or art. This is a week where emotional and professional processes combine, creating a sense of progress. Try to balance daily tasks with rest and inner reflection.

Sagittarius: The week begins with a light energy with the Moon in Sagittarius, bringing a sense of freedom and a desire for adventure. Mercury in Aquarius from Tuesday brings new ideas and allows for creative long-term planning. On Wednesday and Thursday, the Moon in Aquarius strengthens your sense of social connection and leadership ability. By the weekend, the Moon in Pisces invites inward reflection and focusing on emotional areas. This is a week where learning and exploration will lead to meaningful insights and personal expansion. Don’t forget to dedicate time to hobbies and activities that energize you.

Capricorn: This week requires you to focus on practical matters, especially in work and finance. The Moon in your sign at the beginning of the week allows you to fine-tune your plans and execute tasks efficiently. Mercury in Aquarius from Tuesday helps you think outside the box and plan creative solutions. On Wednesday and Thursday, the Moon in Aquarius invites group collaborations and intellectual renewal. By the weekend, the Moon in Pisces strengthens your intuitive side—time for rest and renewal. Try to keep a clear priority order and avoid unnecessary distractions.

Aquarius: This week brings powerful energy for intellectual renewal and new collaborations. Mercury entering your sign on Tuesday enhances your ability to communicate sharply and clearly. On Wednesday and Thursday, the Moon in Aquarius invites you to lead and influence your surroundings. By the weekend, the Moon in Pisces stimulates sensitivity and encourages you to focus on your inner world. This is a great time to initiate new projects or think about innovative directions for the future. Don’t forget to dedicate time for yourself and rest—this will keep you balanced.

Pisces: Venus in your sign all week strengthens your ability to attract people and offer softness and love. The start of the week feels somewhat intense with the Moon in Capricorn, inviting a practical and responsible approach. Mercury in Aquarius brings new insights that connect ideas and emotions. By the weekend, the Moon in your sign brings soft energy, intuition, and a desire for inner reflection. This is a great time for creativity, art, or anything that allows deep personal expression. Don’t forget to dedicate time for emotional contemplation and strengthening your close connections.