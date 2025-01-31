Pick a card: What strength did I not know I have?

We spend 50% of our time longing for our ex, 20% thinking about family, 20% on work, and perhaps another 5% on the eternal question: "What will we eat for lunch tomorrow?" or "Was the sandwich at four really necessary?" This leaves us with only 5% of our time to think about ourselves, and even more so—about the strengths within us.

In fact, there’s a good chance we have no idea how amazing, strong, resilient, sensitive, good, or interesting we are. And perhaps we do know this about ourselves, but we don’t think about it enough to discover something new, even a superpower.

So here’s the opportunity. Maybe there’s a hidden talent within us? A strength we didn’t notice we developed over the years? Perhaps we’ve improved in interpersonal skills? Maybe our friends really appreciate a trait in us that we weren’t aware of? It’s worth trying to focus on one specific strength or ability that we would really like to develop for ourselves, something that really excites us. Let’s discover—what strength do we have and should develop in the coming year? Pick one of the tarot cards based on your feeling or intuition and come read the story of the card, to find out—does it also tell your story?

Pick a Card:

Two Coins - Impostor Syndrome

Two Coins Card (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

So your superpower in this case is the ability to "fake it until you make it," and to overcome and crush hesitations. If you don’t feel that you have it? It’s probably your superpower, but you just don’t know it yet. So what does this mean? You know how to put the nonsense aside and focus on the point. You know how to separate the essential from the trivial, not procrastinate, and avoid wasting time with trivialities, but rather head straight for the next point. You ask yourself, “What’s needed now to achieve the goal?” and go for it!

You know how to play the part, understand that you are good enough to get the task done, and be exactly who you want to be, working towards success.

Judgment Day - Difficult Processes

Judgment Day Card (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

So your superpower is overcoming challenges, the ability to endure, and strength of perseverance. Does this sound like a not-so-fun superpower? Nonsense, this is the most important superpower there is—because only with it do we eventually go farther than anyone else. No, it’s not a flash of genius that takes us far, but the ability to persist, work on things, recalculate paths, be patient, work step by step, and then suddenly, seemingly "out of nowhere," success arrives that is worth all those efforts.

Your ability to endure with courage, and help others go through the journey with patience, inner peace, great spirituality, and judgment—this is your superpower.

And it's the recipe for spiritual elevation, which is one of the most challenging but, at the same time, one of the most stable forces that will elevate you to a new spiritual level.

The World - Completion and the Next Step

The ability within us in the World card is interesting and versatile. On one hand, it’s the ability to close circles, to do things to the end, and to get from A to Z. We have the ability to finish things, reach emotional closure with situations, and practically complete tasks and challenges.

Additionally, the unique ability of this card is to be whole with ourselves. We have the ability to be alone, enjoy our quality time with ourselves, surround ourselves with things we love, that give us growth and value, and grow through ourselves.

The third ability we have is the ability to start something new. Yes, it may seem difficult or frightening sometimes to step out of the comfort zone, to start anew, to change the scenery or environment, but we certainly have the ability to do so, to leap into the unknown, take all the knowledge and skills with us, and move on to the next stage of our lives. The World Card (credit: Walla System)

The author is Sagi Mandelboim. He is the director of the school for personal fulfillment studies, tarot, and dreams. He is the author of the bestseller "The Guide to Tarot Reading" and specializes in classical homeopathy. With 30 years of experience in teaching courses and workshops on personal development, tarot, and dreams, which he conducts via Zoom, in Tel Aviv, and in other cities across the country.

Tarot Course and More - On Sagi’s website. "Sagi Mandelboim | Personal Empowerment, Tarot, and Dreams" - Sagi’s Instagram.