Weekend Horoscope: February 7-8, 2025

Friday, February 7, 2025

On Friday, the Moon moves into Gemini (9°), bringing lively communication and dynamic energy.

Aries

An excellent day for meaningful conversations and open discussions. The Moon in Gemini enhances dynamism and helps resolve conflicts. Be open to new ideas and avoid communication breakdowns.

Taurus

Financial matters require your attention. The Moon in Gemini encourages thinking outside the box regarding economic issues. This is a good time to explore new investment opportunities or advance business projects.

Gemini

With the Moon in your sign, your charm is at its peak. It’s a day full of social energy, meetings, and business opportunities. Try new experiences, but don’t rush into commitments.

Cancer

A relatively quiet day with a need for introspection and solitude. The Moon in Gemini brings up memories and old sensitivities. Try not to take external remarks to heart and maintain emotional calm.

Leo Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Deep conversations with friends or business partners may yield valuable insights. The Moon in Gemini promotes open communication and creative thinking. Use this day to strengthen your relationships.

Virgo

Work pressure may increase, but the Moon in Gemini provides mental clarity. Organize your tasks efficiently and try to complete pending assignments.

Libra

Short trips or spontaneous plans may arise. The Moon in Gemini adds lightness and fun, so make time for enjoyable activities and interesting conversations with close ones.

Scorpio

Financial and family matters may occupy your thoughts. The Moon in Gemini emphasizes the need for clear discussions about money or shared resources. Be direct and transparent.

Sagittarius

Relationships take center stage. The Moon in Gemini brings renewal and opportunities to improve personal connections. Don’t be afraid to express what’s on your mind.

Capricorn

The Moon in Gemini encourages home organization and better routine management. This is a good time to arrange your schedule and prioritize important tasks.

Aquarius

Communication plays a key role today. The Moon in Gemini boosts social openness, making it a great day for meetings, networking, and fascinating discussions.

Pisces

Heightened sensitivity accompanies you today, and you may feel a need for solitude. The Moon in Gemini urges you to balance rest with personal commitments. Pisces: Heightened sensitivity accompanies you today, and you may feel a need for solitude (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Saturday, February 8, 2025

The Moon continues in Gemini (23°), emphasizing a need for variety and change.

Aries

A great day for new experiences and outdoor activities. The Moon in Gemini enhances curiosity and the drive to learn new things. Be open to adventures.

Taurus

A lighter mood prevails, making it a good time to break from routine. The Moon in Gemini allows you to see things from different perspectives, which can help in finding creative solutions.

Gemini

Your energy is at its peak, making this a fantastic time for social activities. The Moon in your sign strengthens your charisma and brings exciting new opportunities.

Cancer

This Saturday is perfect for relaxation and deep conversations with loved ones. The Moon in Gemini focuses attention on important personal matters and encourages emotional release.

Leo

An excellent day for social gatherings and lighthearted conversations. The Moon in Gemini encourages forming new connections and expanding your social circles.

Virgo

A calculated mood persists, but today calls for letting go of control and enjoying the moment. The Moon in Gemini helps you detach from daily worries and spend time with loved ones.

Libra

A creative day suited for enjoyable activities with friends or family. The Moon in Gemini allows you to express yourself naturally and freely.

Scorpio

Home and family-related matters may come up. The Moon in Gemini helps facilitate constructive conversations and find creative solutions to problems.

Sagittarius

A fantastic weekend for adventures and meeting new people. The Moon in Gemini increases your desire to explore and experience new things.

Capricorn

The Moon in Gemini calls for balancing tasks with enjoyment. This is an excellent time to mix responsibilities with leisure and fun. Leave the chores for tomorrow.

Aquarius

Being open to new ideas will enhance your day. The Moon in Gemini brings interesting conversations and innovative thoughts.

Pisces

A great Saturday for creative activities and strengthening personal relationships. The Moon in Gemini offers you a fresh perspective on things.