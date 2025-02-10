Daily horoscope for Monday: Virgo – The therapeutic ability is felt

Aries

The heightened sensitivity at home and within the family is still present today. There is a sense of emotional security and belonging, along with a tendency to be overly emotional, especially regarding children or parents.

Taurus

High sensitivity in your close environment is still noticeable. You may feel emotional towards those close to you, leading to impulsive and dramatic reactions, mood swings, and a possible emotional turning point in your close relationships.

Gemini

Financial matters occupy your mind. Proper financial management can lead to initiatives and actions that will strengthen your position and pave the way for a positive change in the future. However, patience is required for the process and its results.

Cancer

The Moon in your sign, conjunct Mars in retrograde, brings emotionally charged days with fluctuating moods, highs and lows, emotional outbursts, tears, and a need for emotional security and belonging. Issues related to children, parents, and family may arise.

Leo

A day marked by emotional outbursts and internal dramas. Your reactions may be highly emotional, with shifting moods and a strong desire for deep emotional change. Spending time with close family members can help stabilize your emotions.

Virgo

High social sensitivity, along with a strong sense of care and giving, is noticeable. This is a good day for community volunteering or any activity involving social contribution. You have the ability to lead change and help others.

Libra

You are leading career-related changes with great sensitivity. Your caring nature and willingness to give are evident, helping you influence others in the process you are undergoing.

Scorpio

Emotions run high these days, and your perception is deeply emotional. You may experience mood swings, impulsive reactions, and difficulty letting go of past beliefs and patterns. A tendency to hold on and feel nostalgic is noticeable.

Sagittarius

Continuing from recent days, emotions remain intense and high today. Feelings of anger may surface, leading to impulsive reactions and mood swings. A sense of security and belonging is deeply felt, along with a tendency to withdraw.

Capricorn

Relationships bring up strong emotions and sensitivity. There is a need for change, but the process requires patience. Your reactions may be impulsive, and your mood may fluctuate. It is important to maintain stability in your interactions and avoid getting emotionally swept into drama.

Aquarius

Sensitivity in your work environment and daily routine persists, especially for caregivers or those working with children and families. You have the ability to successfully lead complex changes with strong support.

Pisces

Emotions remain high today. Intense emotional experiences may occur in romantic relationships or with children. There is a tendency toward dramatic reactions and emotional overwhelm.