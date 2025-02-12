How to bring abundance to our path this week? Choose a card and discover

The cards often focus on "how" rather than just "what." They teach us what to do and how to act, not just what we want to receive from the world. This is exactly what puts the power back in our hands. We don’t always control the things that come into our space, but no matter what event arises, we always want to make the most of it, learn from the challenges, and celebrate our achievements.

This time, we want to do both – take advantage of the opportunities for abundance in life and even consciously attract it to us. So, what do we do? We attract abundance through our messages – we look at the closed cards and check which one draws us the most, or alternatively, we think of a number between one and three, with the first being on the right, and choose. So let’s go – to the weekly abundance!

Choose a card:

Tarot: Choose a Card (credit: Official Website, Sagi Mendelboim)

Card 1: Five of Wands – Fight Back

The Five of Wands is a practical card that deals with proper communication (number five) and passion and enthusiasm (wands). The card’s connection is to successful struggles that require work and commitment but pay off in the end, as well as necessary help from the outside. So, how do we achieve abundance?

Fight back. Everything we truly want this week requires our commitment not to give up. Our persistence is our private conversation with the universe, through which we show the world and ourselves – we’re not giving up – we want our abundance and are willing to "pay" with effort. There are weeks when release and letting go will give us the greatest reward, but this is not the week for that approach! Instead, we need to continue building our vessel for abundance through actions and patience.

Allow ourselves to receive help. It’s true, maybe we want to do things on our own, but just as a prisoner doesn’t release himself from prison, sometimes abundance comes from external channels. This week, we need a new approach or advice that we’re not used to receiving. Our willingness to accept is the most effective way to attract abundance for us.

Expression is an important element of the card, so it’s not enough just to act or find help – we need to ask, express, and even demand what we want, with the belief that abundance exists and can come to us. We can ask the universe, we can ask our loved ones, but it’s important to express our wants and needs, shout out what we need, and in doing so, we allow the world to truly help us. Five of Wands Card (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Card 2: The Lovers – Let Go of What’s Already Old

The Lovers is a spiritual card, so it shows us a deep lesson on abundance this week.

First of all – throw things away. Throw away items in the house that take energy, throw away old things that keep us in the past, delete messages from an ex, and maybe even their phone number, and simply clear space. If we don’t make room for abundance, we’ll feel stuck and stagnant. To create movement, we need to remove. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Sort and choose. The second thing we need to "throw" from our path is indecision. Indecision keeps us stuck and in a state of no movement. If we’re unsure about something, we should push forward and "do" it, or abandon the idea. A lot of the idea of abundance is tied to movement. The principle of "removing to make room" is well-known, and in The Lovers card, it gains even more significance. Once we remove unnecessary distractions from the path, there will be room for abundance.

Don’t forget to also bring in... Have we removed everything necessary? Let’s decide on something even small that we can bring into the path to start advancing our goals. Even symbolically. The Lovers Card (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Card 3: Two of Coins – Reinvent Ourselves

The Two of Coins is a practical card. It deals with imaginary indecision (the duality of the number two) and the need to progress in the real world (the element of coins).

If we ask ourselves, "What would we do in a perfect world?" the answer – that is the one that will bring us the most abundance this week. We need to reinvent ourselves as magnets for abundance, by doing things we allow ourselves to do without too many restrictions.

It’s true that sometimes it’s hard to let go of restrictions just like that, so it’s good to at least start with one thing, big or small, that we would do in a perfect world – if there were no restrictions or difficulties – and this will open a window for abundance this week.

Like in The Lovers card, here too we must remove indecision from the scene in order to attract abundance. We need to remove the stuck energy of indecision and bring in fresh and new energy of forward progress.

Abundance will come to us when we take on a role or task that is slightly above our capacity. In other words, this is not the week to downplay ourselves, but to grow and expand for the task ahead, even if it seems too big or frightening. The challenge will strengthen us and bring us the reward we want. Tarot: Two of Coins Card (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

The beauty of the cards is that they bring us "both and." Both lessons and abundance, both insights and elevation, both practical messages and deeper insights. The psychological approach in Tarot is holistic; spirit, body, and matter always work in sync, and we want to open our awareness, listen to the messages, and choose the most abundant, most appropriate path at any moment. This is what happens when we become skilled in the art of Tarot – the art that brings a lot of beauty, meaning, and forward movement to our lives.

The author is Sagi Mandelboim. He is the head of the School for Personal Fulfillment, Tarot, and Dream Studies, the author of the best-seller The Guide to Reading Tarot Cards, and a classical homeopath with 30 years of experience in teaching and conducting courses and workshops on personal development, Tarot, and dreams, which he delivers via Zoom, in Tel Aviv, and in other cities across Israel.

