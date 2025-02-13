Is your friend an Aquarius? We have a sharp message for her!

Aquarius Friend: A Glimpse into Her Personality

Aquarius is a tech-savvy sign with vision and creativity, representing strong, assertive women with the ability to detach emotionally, sometimes with a touch of the "absent-minded professor" style. They are dominant yet can be very quiet and keep us guessing. Organized and possessing incredible inner strength, their calm demeanor is often their most defining trait. They have an inner tranquility and detachment in the best sense of the word. They see the big picture, both wide and deep, making them outstanding at giving advice, providing guidance, weaving social and personal visions, and always leading at the forefront of their endeavors.

If they are CEOs, they are the type to transform the company’s vision and lead it forward with courage. If they work a temporary job, their boss will refuse to let them go, amazed by their dedication and precision. As mothers, they are meticulous, keeping up with all the latest child-rearing theories. So, are they flawless? Well, I was close to painting them as perfect, but here’s the truth—we’ll need to reveal their flaws too.

One of their strengths can also be a drawback. Their absolute dedication to one task sometimes causes them to "mess up" with multitasking and forget minor things—like their anniversary or their mom’s birthday. You’ve got to forgive them.

If they’re studying for an important exam, they might go underground and disappear for months because they’re "on it," and no one is allowed to interrupt. They become totally immersed in what they do, and sometimes there’s a price to pay. Additionally, they may occasionally be too analytical. Sometimes, they need to be reminded that it’s okay to unwind, have fun, and think about themselves and those close to them—not just the grand vision they’re trying to fulfill for society. Oh, and yes—they are highly social, justice-driven, and passionate about social balance.

Do you know an Aquarius woman? Send her this text. You can also add one of the following personalized messages—they’ll really resonate with her: The Aquarius in Tarot Represents the Queen of Swords (credit: Walla System)

Oh, how I miss you...Sorry, ma’am—it’s been a while since we met because you’re too busy saving the world. We need a coffee and pastry meetup ASAP because I haven’t seen you in ages. You also don’t return calls! I know that’s how you are, and I forgive you wholeheartedly. But you also know who I am—I’ll nag you until you find time for me, Your Majesty. It’s okay. When we meet, you’ll tell me everything, and I’ll admire you as usual. How could I not?

Not to be awkward, but...Yes! I admire you. You juggle a thousand tasks, devote yourself to work, studies, kids, and life itself. Your vision—perfect. You’re not just beautiful—you’re detail-oriented and way more updated than I am. You’re also baking us a better world because your hand is truly in everything. You have many talents and, most of all, endless patience. Am I praising you too much?

No one like youYour ability to focus on whatever’s in front of you is admirable (others may envy you—I don’t. Okay, maybe a little). You inspire me, and you’re in my life for a reason. You make me better myself, think of others, and consider things I hadn’t before. You help me see the bigger picture, avoid rushing to conclusions, and take a deep breath before responding.

Let's settle this!The next coffee is on me, and let's do something together in Aquarius's spirit—volunteer, try a new eco-friendly activity, collect clothes and items for those in need, help out at interesting places, or brainstorm who could use our help. Honestly, anything you want works for me. Your mind is so fertile and creative that your ideas provide all the entertainment and fun we need.

What’s the Connection to Tarot?

In Tarot, the zodiac signs are another tool that helps us decode people and situations. We don’t just associate a sign with a birthdate. Every Tarot spread offers a significant message for the querent to absorb. Every life situation requires different sides of us to emerge. For example, when Aquarius appears in a spread, the querent is often overly sensitive or too close to a situation. She needs the "glasses" of the Queen of Swords—perspective, distance, and a bird’s-eye view. Sometimes the opposite is required. How do we know? In our course, we’ll understand exactly who stands before us, what they need, where their struggles lie, and what their strengths are.

