Tuesday's horoscope: Capricorn - Ability to empower and be empowered

Aries

Emotionally charged and intense days. You are introspective, with floating emotions and emerging fears. Try to listen to your inner intuition and be patient. You are at an emotional turning point, which requires time and resilience.

Taurus

Relationships are entering intense and emotionally charged days. There may be a sharp turning point in relationships with emotional empowerment. Some relationships may end, but with a sense of closure and acceptance that it’s final this time.

Gemini

Physical sensitivity may arise due to the pressures you’re under. A turning point or change may demand significant energy and emotional investment. Release control and allow the process to happen.

Cancer

High emotional intensity in romantic relationships or with children. You may experience a powerful emotional event that influences deep change within you, possibly bringing up fears of losing control.

Leo

The atmosphere at home and with family is sensitive, charged, and intense. A significant turning point may occur, such as a move or a change in family status during these days. Try to release control and let the process happen.

Virgo

Heightened sensitivity with your close surroundings. There may be a relocation or a turning point with those close to you, creating both fear on one hand and a sense of empowerment and strengthening on the other. Release control and surrender to the process.

Libra

Financial and economic matters can become stronger and more prominent. You have the ability to bring about significant changes in your financial management. It’s worth listening to your intuition and surrendering to the process.

Scorpio

The moon in your sign strengthens you emotionally and amplifies emotional extremes and intensity. A transformative process is taking shape, which may significantly change your life and relationships. There may be fateful beginnings and endings. Stay attentive to your intuition.

Sagittarius

You are growing stronger emotionally and internally, despite fears and feelings that arise. A turning point that could lead to profound change requires surrendering to the process and confronting fears. Emotional overwhelm may also occur.

Capricorn

High social sensitivity, the ability to empower and be empowered, and involvement in processes of change within communities, groups, or large organizations. Try to release control and allow the process to move forward.

Aquarius

You are growing stronger and influential in your career. You have a lot of power to lead changes that will deeply impact others. Try to maintain high values, listen to your heart, and reduce your ego.

Pisces

These are days of high sensitivity, extreme and emotional subjectivity. Try not to make overly big decisions during these days. Spending time near water, bathing, or swimming can help balance your emotions.