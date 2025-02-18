Should I be interested in and study spirituality and mysticism?

We all have a spiritual part: for some of us, it’s very developed, and we consciously nurture it. For others, it is more hidden and surfaces during times of trouble, inspiration, or in dreams. Sometimes we wonder how to connect with this magical part within us and strengthen it—how to connect with the great wisdom around us, inner peace, guidance, or the feeling of connection and knowledge that’s just a bit “beyond” the familiar.

If you’ve read this far, you are probably at some stage of your spiritual development—every stage is beautiful, exciting, and important. There are no real “levels” or “ranks”: it’s about your unique connection with the spiritual aspect of yourself. So how can you strengthen this side over the next month? Should you, and in what way?

Choose a card between 1 and 3 and see if you connect with its message.

1. The Fool – Freedom Has No Price Tarot – The Fool Card (credit: Walla System)

Wow, it seems we’re already deeply immersed in spirituality. This card is part of the spiritual series that speaks of significant life lessons. Our ability to soar to new heights is amazing. We may even be working with a “spiritual companion,” guide, power object, familiar, or a friend along the journey who can be a spiritual compass or protective tool for us. We’re ready to experiment and understand new things independently, seeking joy and lightness as markers that we’re on the right path. The message is to continue finding your unique path.

This doesn’t mean we shouldn’t follow a structured path or adopt a practical tradition we wish to maintain. However, it’s important to remember that within every framework or with any teacher we choose, we must still walk our unique path.

Our family may oppose our “foolish” spiritual pursuits, and that’s okay. We don’t have to force our ideas on those around us; we just need to follow our path and believe in it, keeping an open mind and remembering that the spiritual world is free. We are free to explore, enjoy, celebrate, learn, and grow in it.

2. Four of Cups – Doubts Tarot: Four of Cups Card (credit: ShutterStock, JOSEMANUEL246)

In this case, we may feel a bit lacking in faith. More accurately, we may doubt our ability to grow spiritually. But doubt suggests a seed of desire. This card comes from the practical series influenced by the number four, which relates to stability and grounding, and the Cups element, which is flowing and abundant. There may be abundance waiting to enter our path, but we’re a bit blocked. Deep down, we may want to develop spiritually, and we just need to overcome our doubts—start exploring what interests us, learning more, and opening up.

Simply put, we need to begin. We should put our doubts on hold and give ourselves a real chance—trusting the inner wisdom within us and finding the right space to grow. If we already have a spiritual practice or have studied areas like astrology, tarot, or other fields of interest, we may struggle to believe we're good enough. What we need now is to put our skills into practice.

We should go out into the world, share what we've learned, and start doing. Getting feedback will help us realize we're not bad at all. Receiving support and saying "yes" to opportunities in the field can make all the difference. We need to keep an open mind and stay the course.

We should go out into the world, share what we’ve learned, and start doing. Getting feedback will help us realize we’re not bad at all. Receiving support and saying “yes” to opportunities in the field can make all the difference. We need to keep an open mind and stay the course.

3. Three of Pentacles – Recognition and Reward Three of Pentacles Card (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

The case of the Three of Pentacles is interesting because it suggests we are likely already "in the profession." The Pentacles suit is linked to money, grounding, and the practical aspects of life, while the number three symbolizes completion and laying a foundation. Therefore, the card represents receiving rewards and solidifying our abilities. We may already have proven skills, perhaps even taken a course in mysticism and earned a certificate—but what about actual practice? That may be lacking, which means it’s time to move to the practical stage. If we need hands-on experience, we should start today by posting on Facebook to find trainees, as the key is to put our knowledge into action.

At this stage, it may also be essential to gather feedback, share positive client reviews, or think strategically—how can we advance the business and grow? Maybe we want to start marketing on TikTok or Instagram. Only when we begin to act will we build confidence.

The time to start is today.

The Power of Tarot

Tarot is, above all, a tool for spiritual growth and guidance. It holds all the wisdom and knowledge of humanity: lessons, struggles, greatness, abilities, strategies, and signs. Beyond understanding the interpretations, the cards have a special power within a spread. Positioned together, they "speak" to each other—and to us—offering direction, strength, insights, and solutions.

Written by Sagi Mendeloim, director of the School of Personal Fulfillment, Tarot, and Dreams. He is the author of the bestseller The Guide to Reading Tarot Cards and has 30 years of experience teaching courses and workshops on personal development, tarot, and dreams, offered via Zoom and in various cities across Israel.

