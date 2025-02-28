Daily horoscope for Friday: Libra – Pay attention to your health

Aries

The new moon from last night enhances emotional sensitivity and emotional surges. Some may experience internal dramas, confusion, and a sense of chaos. Music, meditation, and martial arts can help restore balance.

Taurus

The new moon increases social sensitivity and the need to give. You may feel a stronger urge to volunteer or participate in social activities that impact others. Be careful not to lose your boundaries and remember to conserve energy for yourself.

Gemini

The new moon influences matters of publicity and career recognition. There is potential for expanding activities and gaining more acknowledgment in your professional field over the next month. Any talent or knowledge you wish to share now has a greater impact.

Cancer

The new moon will shape your worldview in the coming weeks, increasing empathy beyond the usual level. Emotional sensitivity rises, and your perspective becomes more emotional and sentimental. Mood swings may occur, so try not to get carried away by emotions or unnecessary dramas.

Leo

The new moon amplifies inner sensitivity, which may lead to emotional surges and dramas. There is a tendency for exaggeration and detachment from reality, as well as potential confusion and energy depletion. Try to view situations clearly despite any emotional pain that may arise.

Virgo

The new moon affects sensitivity in relationships. Emotional surges and dramas are possible. It is important to maintain healthy boundaries and avoid excessive giving that might lead to vulnerability.

Libra

The new moon increases sensitivity in your work environment, daily routine, and health. It impacts the immune system, making it crucial to pay close attention to your body's needs, such as exercise, a balanced diet, and necessary medical check-ups throughout the upcoming month.

Scorpio

The new moon brings particularly sensitive days. Emotional surges and dramas may arise in romantic relationships or interactions with children. You may experience an intense emotional connection, such as falling in love or deep bonding. Stay grounded and set clear boundaries, especially with children.

Sagittarius

Sensitive days within the home and family are expected. Emotional surges and dramas may occur, as well as issues related to personal boundaries. Responsibilities placed on your shoulders might feel overwhelming. Try not to take on everything by yourself.

Capricorn

The new moon heightens sensitivity with close surroundings, including siblings, cousins, and neighbors. Boundary issues may arise, potentially leading to dramas. It is important to conserve your energy and avoid taking responsibility for others.

Aquarius

The new moon influences financial matters, increasing both earnings and expenses. There is a tendency to lose financial boundaries, so it is crucial to maintain control and plan your finances carefully to avoid unnecessary losses.

Pisces

With the new moon occurring in your sign last night, emotional sensitivity and emotional surges are heightened. Confusion and a sense of chaos may also be present. However, gaining clarity can help you establish proper boundaries and develop a healthier approach to various situations.